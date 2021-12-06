×
Free Fire x Money Heist event brings free Gold Vault gloo wall skin, Red Lobster vector, and more

The exclusive gloo wall skin in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 06, 2021 11:30 AM IST
After the commencement of the second run of Free Fire’s collaboration with Money Heist, popularly known as La Casa De Papel, there is a boatload of new themed collectibles for the players to snag. Furthermore, new ones are being added to the collection every day.

Some events provide free items such as the Red Robster Bundle, Team Heist Parachute, and Backpack Team Heist, which will keep users occupied for a few days with the series mission.

A new Bag O’ Cash backpack, Gold Vault gloo wall, Red Robster vector, and several themed items have been added as part of the Reload Target Down event. However, gamers will require diamonds to attain them.

Reload Target Down event in Free Fire provides Money Heist-themed items

Multiple rewards are available in this event (Image via Free Fire)
The event kicked off on 6 December and requires players to fire away to attain the cosmetics. Much to their delight, the users’ first attempt is free, so they can try their hand at winning these rewards.

Like the Faded Wheel, once a prize has been earned, it will be subsequently removed and replaced by an item from the grand prize pool, i.e., Golden Magazine.

Moreover, no new item will be added once all the five grand prizes have been incorporated. The list of items available are as follows:

  • Ottero Pet
  • Death’s Loot
  • Diamond Royale Voucher
  • Hellfire M4A1 Crate
  • The Devil’s Blessing surfboard

The Golden Magazine (Grand Prize)

  • Gloo Wall – Gold Vault
  • Pan – Great Heist
  • Pet Skin: Ottero Heist
  • Bag O’ Cash
  • Vector – Red Robster

The cost of firing will also increase and is as follows: Free, 19, 39, 59, 79, 99, 99, 99, 99, 99.

Obtaining the rewards

Players can open the event interface and fire for free to get an item randomly. A grand prize will replace the item. They can continue making spins to receive the items.

The first spin is available for free (Image via Free Fire)
Since the overall cost of attaining all the rewards is 691 diamonds, it is a steal, considering the long list of items available in the event. For instance, just the Ottero pet will cost 699 diamonds in the store. Moreover, gloo walls and permanent gun skins do not come cheap within the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
हिन्दी