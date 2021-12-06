Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, guild, real name, and more in December 2021

Kutty Gokul is an Indian Free Fire content creator who has had tremendous success with his regional videos in Tamil. Over the past years, the user has gained 951k subscribers, and the channel's total views have reached 54.391 million.

The player also holds a vast following on Instagram with more than 207k followers. On the other hand, the Gaming with Kutty Gokul channel has earned 9k subscribers along with 611.678k viewers in the last 30 days.

What is Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID?

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID is 821845835. He is part of Team Noway whose guild ID is 63130226.

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Kutty Gokul has played 8160 squad games and has 1898 wins, sustaining a win rate of 23.25%. He has piled up 23597 eliminations, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.77.

The gamer has managed 1575 appearances in the squad matches and has emerged victorious in 352 of these, which sums up to a win percentage of 22.34%. He has amassed 4432 kills in these games, closing on to a K/D ratio of 3.62.

Kutty Gokul has participated in 1056 games and claimed the first-place in 96 matches, equating to a win ratio of 9.09%. With a K/D ratio of 2.32, the user has attained 2224 kills.

Ranked stats

Kutty Gokul's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has participated in 113 squad games, and his squad has outplayed the opponents in 42 matches, leading to a win percentage of 37.16%. Kutty Gokul has secured 555 kills with the K/D ratio of 7.82.

Kutty Gokul has registered three duo matches this season and is yet to earn a booyah. Along with two kills, the gamer has retained a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Note: Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire stats will change with time as the YouTuber plays more games.

Income

Kutty Gokul's growth in last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Kutty Gokul's estimated monthly income lies in the range of $153 - $2.4K. The content creator’s yearly income is estimated to lie in the range of $1.8K - $29.4K.

YouTube channel

The Gaming with Kutty Gokul channel was started in May 2019. Since then, the content creator has regularly uploaded videos that have established a subscriber count of 951k. The channel has a total of 453 uploads which have garnered over 54 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish