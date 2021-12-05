Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, guild, and rank in December 2021

Abhishek Singh Bisht, otherwise known in the Indian Free Fire circuit by his in-game alias Gaming Aura, is a famous Indian content creator and caster. He has broadcasted several major and premier events, including the recently concluded Free Fire Asia Championship 2021.

As a YouTuber, he has more than 650 uploads, which have added close to 80 million views. In the meantime, his subscriber base has crossed 970k. The user gained 2.091 million views.

What is Gaming Aura’ Free Fire ID and statistics?

The gamer’s Free Fire ID is 152111745. He is placed Diamond 4 in the BR-Ranked, while Platinum 3 in the CS-Ranked Season 10. Gaming Aura is the leader of the Team Aura guild and his stats as of 5 December 2021 are below:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has the highest K/D ratio in the duo games (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Aura has engaged in 5544 squad games and has gone on to win 764 of these, holding a win rate of 13.78%. He has piled up 13531 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.83.

He has been involved in 4494 duo matches and has come out on top on 364 occasions, which has retained a win rate of 8.099%. The caster has a kill tally of 11809, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.86.

At last, Gaming Aura has played 2983 and was unmatched in 210 of these, roughly equating to a win rate of 7.03%. He has attained 6366 frags as his K/D ratio amounts to 2.30.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura has only won a single duo game (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Aura has played 107 squad matches and has achieved 14 victories, translating to a win ratio of 13.08%. With 306 kills, his K/D ratio equals 3.29.

The content creator has competed in 82 duo matches and has a single booyah which establishes a win percentage of 1.21%. He has 183 kills while holding a K/D ratio of 2.26.

He has also completed four solo games but has not bagged a win yet. The user has eliminated 17 foes, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Note: Gaming Aura’s stats will change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

Income

Gaming Aura has accumulated 2.091 million (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, the gamer is estimated to make between $523 and $8.4K every month from his YouTube channel. Similarly, the approximations of the year income are reportedly around the range of $6.3K - $100.4K.

YouTube channel and rank

Gaming Aura has been active in the Free Fire community for years, with his first video being uploaded in August 2018. Since then, he has created a sizable following, which presently stands at around 970k subscribers.

The overall view counter has surpassed 79.894 million views. His channel is ranked 4,405th in India in terms of subscribers.

Edited by Srijan Sen