Raistar’s Free Fire ID, season stats, YouTube income, guild, and most-watched videos

Raistar is among the leading names in the Indian Free Fire community. Although he started creating content in late 2019, only a handful of videos are on his channel. However, these have accumulated more than 137.486 million views and given him a subscriber count of 6.14 million.

The player is known for his gameplay montages and occasionally uploads them on YouTube. Raistar regularly streams Free Fire on Booyah, commanding a significant following of 1.58 million on the platform. Although he has not uploaded a video in a while now, he has gained 190k subscribers and 4.519 million views in the last month.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s ID number in Free Fire is 12022250. The player is currently not part of any guild.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has 54k kills in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has played 16490 squad games and has clinched 2753 of them, adding up to a win rate of 16.69%. With 54284 eliminations, he has accumulated a K/D ratio of 3.95.

The YouTuber has recorded 706 first-place finishes in 4497 duo matches, reflecting a win rate of 15.69%. He has earned 14379 kills, which translates to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.79.

The internet star has contested in 3539 solo games, finishing ahead of his opponents in 401 for a win percentage of 11.33%. He has raked in 10772 frags, amounting to a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

Raistar has 19 kills in the solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has featured in 377 ranked squad games, and his team has stood victorious 41 times, boasting a win rate of 10.87%. He has gained 1193 kills as his K/D ratio is approximately 3.55.

The content creator has participated in seven duo games and has notched 24 kills, registering a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The broadcaster also has five ranked solo matches to his name, while he has yet to win. He has 19 frags for a kill-to-death ratio of 3.80.

Note: Raistar’s Free Fire stats will change as he plays further games.

Income

Raistar has gained 190k subscribers in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

Raistar’s estimated earnings, as per Social Blade, stand between $1.1K and $18.1K. Moreover, his yearly income is believed to be around $13.6K to $216.9K.

YouTube channel and most popular videos

Raistar has occasionally been uploading videos to YouTube since the end of 2019. He has established himself among the notable personalities in the community.

The most-watched video clip on his channel has 12 million views, and it went live in May 2021. It is titled “Go 5M” and is a gameplay montage for achieving 5 million subscribers on YouTube. More than 1.3 million players have liked the video.

In terms of the view count, the second most popular video on his channel is “Go 4M”, which he had uploaded after completing 4 million subscribers on YouTube. It is also a kill montage where he decimates his opponents, and the clip boasts more than 11.323 million views.

