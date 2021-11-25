Raistar vs Vincenzo 1v1: Who has better overall stats in Garena Free Fire?

Raistar is one of the most recognized figures in the Indian Free Fire community, and is adored by many for his extraordinary skills. He has accumulated over 6.09 million subscribers and 136.03 million views, even though he has only 33 videos to his name.

Vincenzo is another highly popular name who plays in the Middle East region. He frequently uploads gameplay videos on his channel and, at the moment, boasts 6.66 million subscribers and 446.85 million views.

What is Raistar’s ID in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250. Readers can find his lifetime and ranked stats below:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has engaged in 16431 squad games and claimed 2750 victories, which results in a win rate of 16.73%. He holds a K/D ratio of 3.96, while he has eliminated more than 54k foes in total.

He has also achieved 706 wins in 4496 duo matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 15.70%. The player has amassed 14379 kills in the process, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Raistar has remained undefeated 401 times in 3536 solo matches, which have converted to a win ratio of 11.34%. He chimed in with 10755 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has participated in 325 ranked squad matches and defeated his opponents on 38 occasions, boasting a win percentage of 11.69%. He has accumulated 1057 frags, sustaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.68.

He has also featured in seven duo matches, earning 24 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

What is Vincenzo’s ID in Free Fire?

His Free Fire ID is 437144862. Here are his stats as of today:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Vincenzo has made 22686 appearances in the lifetime squad matches and has 3740 first-place finishes, resulting in a win percentage of 16.48%. In the process, he has notched 82934 kills, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 4.38.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1751 matches and has outclassed his foes in 305 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.41%. With 5169 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.57.

Lastly, the content creator has also competed in 1177 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 107, upholding a win ratio of 9.09%. He has accumulated 2957 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Vincenzo has played 184 ranked squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 29 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 15.76%. He has bagged 660 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.26.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Raistar OP Vincenzo Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Matches 3536 4496 16431 1177 1751 22686 Wins 401 706 2750 107 305 3740 Win rate 11.34% 15.70% 16.73% 9.09% 17.41% 16.48% Kills 10755 14379 54128 2957 5169 82934 K/D ratio 3.43 3.79 3.96 2.76 3.57 4.38

Ranked stats

Raistar OP Vincenzo Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Matches 3 7 325 0 0 184 Wins 0 0 38 0 0 29 Win rate 0.00% 0.00% 11.69% 0.00% 0.00% 15.76% Kills 4 24 1057 0 0 660 K/D ratio 1.33 3.43 3.68 0 0 4.26

When considering lifetime stats, Raistar is relatively better in solo mode.

Coming to the duo matches, Vincenzo has a superior win rate, whereas the former has a more excellent K/D ratio. It is reversed in the squad games as Raistar has a higher win rate, while Vincenzo has the edge in terms of the K/D ratio.

Ranked stats can only be compared in squad mode, and Vincenzo has the upper hand in both K/D ratio and win rate.

Edited by Atul S