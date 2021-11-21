OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID stats, earnings, headshot percentage, rank, and best videos

Over the past few years, OP Vincenzo has become a household name in the global Free Fire community. The well-known figure plays on the game's Middle East server and is highly appreciated by everyone for his incredible skills and electrifying gameplay.

He currently has a subscriber base of 6.65 million on YouTube, which reflects his popularity. In addition, the number of views on his channel have surpassed the massive mark of 446.18 million.

OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via OP Vincenzo)

OP Vincenzo has competed in 22,673 squad games in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 3740, resulting in a win percentage of 16.49%. With 82,887 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.38. Out of these, there are 28,490 headshots at a rate of 34.37%.

Meanwhile, he has featured in 1,751 duo matches and has 305 wins, having a win rate of 17.41%. He has notched 5,169 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.57 and has 1,033 headshots, upholding a headshot percentage of 19.98%.

The internet star has played 1,177 solo games as well and has 107 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 9.09%. At a K/D ratio of 2.76 and headshot rate of 21.44%, he has 2,957 kills and 634 headshots.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via OP Vincenzo)

In the current season, OP Vincenzo has made 167 appearances in the ranked squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 29 of them, equating to a win ratio of 17.36%. He has acquired 636 kills with 520 headshots in the process, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.61 and a headshot percentage of 81.76%.

Note: Mentioned stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as OP Vincenzo continues to play more matches in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, OP Vincenzo's monthly and yearly earnings from this channel lie in the range of $1.3K - $20.8K and $15.6K - $249.1K.

Best videos from OP Vincenzo's YouTube playlist

At the time of writing, the YouTubers top 3 most-watched videos have 46 million, 14 million, and 7.9 million views, respectively. The same can be found below:

1) Unbeatable player FreeFire Jugador inmejorable اللاعب الذى لا يقهر فرى فاير

2) my best highlights this week افضل لقطاتى هذا الأسبوع |Overpower

3) burning the game for more fun FreeFire قلبتها حريق للمتعه |OverPower

Last 30 days stats for OP Vincenzo's YouTube channel

OP Vincenzo has been regularly posting content related to Garena Free Fire, earning a sizable audience over the previous few years. His channel's oldest video is from about December 2018.

Within the last 30 days, the internet sensation has amassed 60 thousand subscribers and 5.19 million views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan