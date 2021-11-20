UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, income, real name, channel rank, and Discord link

Many Free Fire content creators in India have garnered enormous fame, with Ayush Dubey being one of the most well-known figures. He is the one behind the renowned YouTube channel, UnGraduate Gamer.

Over the past few years, the internet star has uploaded videos to his channel based on various aspects of the quick-paced battle royale title. At the time of writing, he possesses a massive subscriber count of 7.47 million and has almost 960 million views combined.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

UnGraduate Gamer has played 29902 squad games and has 8731 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 29.19%. With 108735 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 5.14.

The streamer has 159 victories in 727 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 21.87%. He has notched 1929 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The content creator has precisely 700 solo games to his name and has 161 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 23.00%. In the process, he has bagged 2530 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, the gamer has 667 wins in 1074 ranked squad games, leading to a win rate of 62.10%. He has accumulated 5695 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 13.99.

Ayush has killed three enemies in a single duo match.

The internet star has also competed in one solo game and emerged victorious, killing eight enemies at a K/D ratio of 8.00.

The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as UnGraduate Gamer continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Income and Discord link

UnGraduate Gamer’s earnings and more details mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

UnGraduate Gamer’s monthly earnings are between $7.2K and $115.5K. (Source: Social Blade).

Users can use this link to join his Discord server.

YouTube channel and rank

As a result of his engaging content, UnGraduate Gamer has grown to fame over the years, and the oldest video on his channel dates to January 2019. In the previous 30 days, he has gained 90 thousand subscribers and 28.875 million views.

According to Social Blade, his country rank is 261.

