FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID details: Stats, K/D ratio, and channel rank

Sandeep Panwar, better known by his YouTube handle FF Antaryami, has risen in popularity to become one of India's most prolific Free Fire content creators. He has amassed a large fanbase due to the wide variety of engaging videos that he posts on a regular basis.

At the time of writing, he possesses around 3.52 million subscribers and has received a total of 514.39 million views on his channel.

FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has 11819 squad games to his name and has 2455 wins, which results in a win percentage of 20.77%. With 33548 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.58.

Meanwhile, he has bettered his foes in 460 out of 5472 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.40%. In the process, he has secured 16053 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The YouTuber has also played 3883 solo games and has 303 victories, equating to a win ratio of 7.80%. He has accumulated 8631 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has featured in 88 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 20 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 22.72%. With a K/D ratio of 5.56, he has 378 kills.

Apart from this, he has played 120 duo games and has six wins, which comes down to a win percentage of 5.00%. He has notched 332 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.91.

FF Antaryami has played nine solo games as well and has two victories, maintaining a win ratio of 22.22%. With a K/D ratio of 7.00, he has bagged 49 frags.

The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as FF Antaryami continues to play matches in Free Fire.

YouTube channel and rank

FF Antaryami's income (Image via Social Blade)

The first video on the official YouTube channel of FF Antaryami was uploaded in January 2020, and he has garnered considerable fame since. In the last 30 days alone, he has amassed 130 thousand subscribers and 22.616 million views.

FF Antaryami's country rank is listed as 783 on Social Blade.

Edited by Siddharth Satish