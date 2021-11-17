Gaming Tamizhan in Free Fire: ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and K/D ratio

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, also known as Gaming Tamizhan or GT King, is a prominent Free Fire content creator. For the past few years, he has been uploading videos to his YouTube channel that cover a wide range of topics related to the game.

At the time of writing, he possesses a massive subscriber count of 2.78 million and a view count of 288.88 million. He also has 412 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Tamizhan has featured in 18174 squad games and has 3612 first-place finishes, which leads to a win percentage of 19.87%. With 51619 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 1797 duo matches and has 160 victories, upholding a win rate of 8.90%. In the process, he has racked up 3351 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has 673 solo games to his name and has 48 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 7.13%. He has accumulated 1448 kills, having a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has played eight ranked squad matches in the current season and has notched 12 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played three games and secured six frags, translating to a K/D rate of 2.00.

The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Gaming Tamizhan continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income

These are the earnings and other details of Gaming Tamizhan (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gaming Tamizhan makes between $2.4K to $37.8K in monthly earnings.

YouTube channel

Gaming Tamizhan has acquired a great deal of attention due to his engaging content and lively commentary. There are 921 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one boasting 2.7 million views.

His YouTube channel has received more than 70 thousand subscribers and 9.44 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish