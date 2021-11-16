Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earning, channel rank, and more

Insta Gamer is a Malayali YouTuber who periodically creates a variety of content related to Garena Free Fire. In recent years, he has amassed a sizable following on both his channel and social media accounts.

His subscriber base currently amounts to around 1.49 million, and his view count is over 163.16 million.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 197218153.

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Insta Gamer has 3033 first-place finishes in 14731 squad games, maintaining a win percentage of 20.58%. With 35575 kills, he has secured a K/D ratio of 3.04.

He has competed in 2136 duo matches and has come out on top on 293 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 13.71%. In the process, he has 4503 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.44.

The content creator has featured in 1464 solo games and has 122 wins, converting to a win ratio of 8.33%. He has accumulated 2732 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.04.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Insta Gamer has participated in 319 squad matches and has 73 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 22.88%. With a K/D ratio of 4.85, he has racked up 1192 kills.

Coming to the duo ranked matches, he has made 26 appearances and has four wins, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.38%. He has 83 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Insta Gamer has also played 79 solo games and has a single kill.

The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Insta Gamer continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly earnings

Insta Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Insta Gamer’s monthly earnings to lie between $1.9K - $30.6K. His yearly income is also stated to be in the range of $22.9K - $366.8K.

YouTube channel and rank

Insta Gamer has been growing gradually ever since he started creating videos around Free Fire. Within the period of the last 30 days, he has managed to gain a total of 80 thousand subscribers. Alongside this, he has also amassed 7.642 million views.

On Social Blade, his country rank is specified as 2502.

Edited by Siddharth Satish