AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, guild, best videos, and more (December 2021)

Sahil Rana, who goes by the name AS Gaming, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. As a consequence of his entertaining videos, he has risen to prominence in the last few years, garnering large numbers of followers.

At the moment, there are over 15.3 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, alongside a total of 1.97 billion views. He also runs multiple other channels, uploading content around various aspects.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329, and his nickname is “sahilrana”. Presently, he is the guild leader of “A_S✓E-SPORTS,” whose ID is 70392909.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has made 7954 appearances in lifetime squad matches and bettered his foes in 1250 for a win percentage of 15.71%. In the process, he has garnered 20964 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Meanwhile, the internet star has played 2290 duo games and has 318 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 13.88%. With precisely 6300 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The YouTuber has participated in 2738 solo matches and has come out on top on 355 occasions, equating to a win ratio of 12.96%. He has accumulated 10209 eliminations in this mode at a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sahil Rana has engaged in 24 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has remained unbeaten in three, converting to a win rate of 12.50%. He has racked up 111 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Apart from this, the content creator has one win in the 32 duo matches, having a win percentage of 3.12%. At a K/D ratio of 2.52, he has 78 frags.

Lastly, the streamer has a single solo game to his name but is yet to win or notch a kill.

Note: AS Gaming’s stats mentioned here are recorded at the time of writing, and they will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

AS Gaming’s earnings

Earnings of AS Gaming mentioned on Social Blade (Image Social Blade)

His monthly and yearly earnings on Social Blade lie between $19.9K and $318.9K and $239.2K and $3.8 million, respectively.

Best videos

The three most-watched videos on the AS Gaming YouTube channel are at 23 million, 17.6 million, and 17 million views:

1) GRENADE VS 49 PLAYER | GRENADE & LANDMINE VS 49 NOOBS WHO WILL WIN? | FREE FIRE GRENADE

2) Factory challenge | 49 player in last zone | free dj alok for everyone - Garena free fire

3) Factory & Bimaskti Challenge | 49 Player In Last Zone Op Reaction - Garena Free Fire

YouTube channel

AS Gaming has been uploading content based on Free Fire for the past few years, and the internet sensation has grown tremendously in the process. The oldest video on his YouTube account dates to the beginning of January 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

As per Social Blade, AS Gaming has acquired 400 thousand subscribers and 79.726 million views in only the previous 30 days alone.

Garena Free Fire's new update is finally out! Click here for latest Free Fire news & redeem codes!

Edited by Ravi Iyer