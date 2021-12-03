Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, YouTube earnings, best videos, and more

Devendra Singh Biroka, often known as Dev Alone, has become an inspiration in the Indian Free Fire community. Despite his physical disability, the content creator has mastered the intricate game mechanics, and fans appreciate him for his unique approach to the game.

Presently, there are around 1.17 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. In addition to this, the view count has surpassed the mark of 62.50 million. Here's a look at his Free Fire ID and other details.

Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, stats, and guild

Dev Alone's Free Fire ID is 279122300. He is the leader of the HAWK EYE • 07 guild, whose ID number is 60904813.

Lifetime stats

Dev Alone's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Dev Alone has appeared in 22263 squad matches in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 7181, which results in a win percentage of 32.25%. With 73800 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Meanwhile, he has also competed in 2264 duo games and has 484 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 21.37%. In the process, he has racked up 6838 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The YouTuber has played 1801 solo matches as well and has 255 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 14.15%. He has accumulated 6373 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Ranked stats

Dev Alone's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Dev Alone has participated in 242 ranked squad games and bettered his foes in 80 games, resulting in a win rate of 33.05%. With a K/D ratio of 7.87, he has notched 1275 frags.

Note: Dev Alone's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Earnings

Dev Alone's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Dev Alone's monthly and yearly earnings lie between $172 - $2.8K and $2.1K - $33K, respectively.

Best videos

The most-watched videos on Dev Alone's channel lie at 2.4 million, 1.9 million, and 784 thousand views:

1) Handcam + Ranked Solo 15 Kills | Most Demanded Video In This Channel | Dev Alone

2) How I Play With Disabled Hand??? 1st Live Handcam || LIVE REACTION - Dev Alone

3) devalone makes world record 🔥🔥 | World’s Fastest Booyah | Devalone | #onehandedlegend

YouTube channel

Dev Alone started posting Free Fire-related content a few years ago, and his YouTube channel has seen immense growth since. He dedicates most of his time to the battle royale title and hasn't been streaming any other games recently.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the last 30 days, he has managed to gain around 10 thousand subscribers and 687.881 thousand views.

Garena Free Fire's new update is finally out! Click here for latest Free Fire news & redeem codes!

Edited by Siddharth Satish