Miss Diya's (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, best videos, and guild details

Free Fire's rapid growth has led to an upsurge in content creation globally. Diya Hazarika, aka Miss Diya, is a renowned Indian YouTuber who periodically uploads videos and streams the battle royale title on her channel.

Over the years, she has managed to garner incredible numbers, currently possessing a subscriber count of 1.21 million subscribers. Her view count has also crossed the milestone of 80.43 million views.

Miss Diya's Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya's Free Fire ID is 558477413. She is a part of the guild BPG E-Sports, whose ID number is 72042264.

Lifetime stats

BlackPink Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has made 11832 appearances in squad matches and has 2694 victories, resulting in a win rate of approximately 22.79%. She has managed to secure 30498 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Coming to the duo mode, she has outclassed her enemies in 2004 of 11560 matches, equating to a win ratio of 17.33%. In the process, she has notched around 29287 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Lastly, BlackPink Gaming has played 6172 solo games and has 645 Booyahs, ensuring a win rate of 10.45%. She has accumulated 13277 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

BlackPink Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Miss Diya has played a total of 362 ranked squad games and has remained unbeaten in 80 games, corresponding to a win ratio of 22.09%. With 1274 kills, she has a K/D ratio of 4.52.

Meanwhile, the prominent YouTuber has also participated in 123 duo games and has secured 25 wins, converting to a win rate of 20.32%. With a K/D ratio of 4.16, she has 408 kills.

She has also played 22 solo games and has one first-place finish, maintaining a win percentage of 4.54%. She has 33 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 1.57.

Note: Miss Diya's stats mentioned here are recorded at the time of writing, and are subject to change as she plays more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

BlackPink Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

BlackPink Gaming's monthly and yearly earnings are estimated to lie in the range of $318 - $5.1K and $3.8K and $61.1K, respectively.

Best videos

BlackPink Gaming's most-watched videos are at approximately 7.5 million views, 1.5 million views, and 874 thousand views:

1) Ajju Bhai VS Miss Diya | 1 VS 1 | Funny Clash Squad VS Ever | Garena Free Fire

2) #FreeFire Full Rush Ranked Gameplay Of Season 13 By Girl Player | Miss Diya | BlackPink Gaming |

3) Sooneeta VS Miss Diya | 1VS1 | Jalwa Shot | Funny Clash Squad | Garena Free Fire

YouTube channel

Miss Diya started her journey as a content creator a few years ago, and the oldest video on her channel dates back to August 2019. Since then, the internet star has been an active part of the Indian Free Fire community.

In the last 30 days, her channel BlackPink Gaming has amassed over 10 thousand subscribers and 1.273 million views.

