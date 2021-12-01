Badge 99’s Free Fire ID stats, guild, earnings, best videos and more

In India, Free Fire has become one of the most popular mobile battle royale games, leading to increased content creation and streaming. Numerous YouTubers from the country have risen to fame, with Badge 99 being one of them.

Bharat Singh, also known as Badge 99 on YouTube, has uploaded videos relating to the game for several years. He currently has 8.3 million subscribers and 978.57 million views on his channel.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, stats and guild

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081. He is a member of the “HAWK EYE • 01” guild, whose ID number is 60740304.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has 8897 appearances in the lifetime squad matches and has a total of 1531 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 17.20%. With 24682 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.35.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 2010 duo games and has outclassed his enemies in 187, ensuring a win rate of 9.30%. He has racked up 4350 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The YouTuber has also played 1151 solo matches and has 84 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 7.29%. In the process, he has secured 2848 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Badge 99 has participated in 99 ranked squad games and has six wins, resulting in a win rate of 6.06%. At a K/D ratio of 4.14, he has 385 kills.

Note: Badge 99's stats mentioned here are recorded at the time of writing, and they will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of the popular content creator (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly and yearly earnings of the YouTuber on Social Blade are mentioned between $11.2K - $180K and $135K and $2.2 million, respectively.

Best videos

On Badge 99’s channel, the three most-watched videos (excluding the shorts) stand at approximately 23 million, 22 million, and 16 million views:

1) Noob Prank with Ajjubhai94 Total gaming must watch

2) Pro Girl Call Me Noobआजा 1 vs 2 में - Garena Free Fire

3) GrandMaster Girl call me Noobआजा 1 vs 4 में !!

YouTube channel

Badge 99 has been producing content for quite some time, with the oldest video on his channel being uploaded in January 2019. Throughout this period, he has attracted massive numbers on YouTube.

In the previous 30 days itself, he has gained 290 thousand subscribers and received 44.989 million views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha