Top 5 Free Fire tips for beginners to reach Heroic in Ranked season 24

Ranked matches are rather difficult in Free Fire. Bots are replaced with real players, a skill-gap comes into play and the competition is fierce. Securing a Booyah is rarely possible, which makes winning a match for points difficult.

However, staying alive till the end zones is a possibility. By following a few tips, beginners can gain points by surviving and eventually reach the Heroic tier in Ranked season 24.

Follow these tips to reach Heroic tier in Ranked season 24 of Free Fire

1) Play passively

As a beginner, a skill-gap will be present. Trying to charge at every opponent will end badly. Playing passively and safely is the only way to overcome this issue. While players won’t earn many points this way, it’s better than getting eliminated at the start of the match.

Once this playstyle has been tried and tested, players can begin looking for opponents as well. Rather than charge them, the goal will be to lay an ambush for an easy elimination.

2) Land at an isolated area

Securing a good landing zone in Free Fire is vital to success. Without a safe landing zone, obtaining loot during the early-game will become impossible, and this will likely hamper the entire match.

To avoid this, players need to land in areas that are uncommon and away from hot-drop zones. While rotating may become an issue, that can be taken care of with vehicles or a surfboard.

3) Implement strategy during gameplay

Brain over brawn is the key to victory, and going in guns blazing is not always the solution.

Players need to learn to think for themselves and formulate strategies. For example, anticipating the opponent's movement while using silencers will make earning points a lot easier. Sometimes, the best way to outlast opponents is to outsmart them.

4) Master using gloo walls

The gloo wall is an invaluable utility item in Free Fire. It can be used both defensively and offensively. Mastering how to use this item in combat will make all the difference.

There are numerous tricks as well that players can learn overtime. These help provide cover in a number of unique situations. However, the ultimate goal is to master how to flawlessly execute the 360° gloo wall trick.

5) Play with seasoned players

A good way to climb the ranks in Free Fire is by playing with seasoned players. These users have memorized most of the map, along with important hiding spots and have perfected their character combos. Playing with them will make earning points easier.

Additionally, players can learn a thing or two from these veterans. Even though they may be using advanced techniques, simply watching them being implemented is a good start.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

