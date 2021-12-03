Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, best videos, and more

The vast playerbase of Free Fire in India has opened the doors for content creators to publish videos in several regional languages. Insta Gamer is a leading Malayali YouTuber who has been uploading content for more than two years.

He has achieved a subscriber count of 1.52 million, and his view count stands at over 166.893 million views. In the last month alone, he has gained 50k subscribers and 6 million views.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID number and in-game stats

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID number is 197218153.

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Insta Gamer has featured in 15037 squad games and managed to turn 3156 of these into victories, retaining a win percentage of 20.98%. He has registered 37209 frags and his K/D ratio is 3.13.

The YouTuber has completed a total of 2168 duo matches and managed to secure victory in 301 games, converting to a win rate of 13.88%. He has 4640 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.49.

Insta Gamer has participated in 1545 solo games and has clinched 122 booyahs which translates to a win ratio of 7.89%. With 2732 frags, his K/D ratio is approximately 1.92.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In ranked squad matches, Insta Gamer has 622 appearances and has held first place 195 times, translating to a victory ratio of 31.35%. He has attained 2819 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 6.60.

He has played 54 duo matches and has a win tally of 12 games, adding up to a win percentage of 22.22%. Insta Gamer has earned 218 frags, which results in a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The player has entered into 158 ranked solo games and is yet to secure a win. He has accumulated one kill while securing a K/D ratio of 0.01.

Note: Insta Gamer’s stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Insta Gamer's income (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, Insta Gamer’s monthly income is approximately in the range of $1.5K - $23.8K. At the same time, the yearly total is around $17.9K - $285.9K.

YouTube channel and best video

Insta Gamer has been posting content featuring Free Fire for more than two years now, building a massive subscriber base of 1.52 million. He has uploaded 1480 videos that have gained more than 166 million views.

Insta Gamer’s most popular video has 1.2 million views, and it went live about two years back in November 2019. In it, the content creator provides viewers with a few tips and tricks for utilizing the Gloo Wall within the game.

