5 most underrated Free Fire MAX pets for ranked matches

Pets, like characters, are a cornerstone of Free Fire MAX and have a substantial impact on players' performance. The game provides a diverse selection of pets, which individuals may get using the premium in-game currency of diamonds.

A good selection of pets can definitely increase a user's chances of winning a ranked match. Because of this, players tend to search for the best ones they can incorporate into their arsenal.

Note: This list represents the opinion of the writer.

List of underrated pets in Free Fire MAX

5) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie is a good option for the players (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Skill: Dashy Duckwalk

Many players often overlook Dr. Beanie, and if the Dashy Duckwalk skill is used appropriately, the pet is a pretty solid option. At the base level, it boosts the movement speed of users by a total of 30% when they move while crouching.

Once the pet has reached its maximum potential, the increase in movement speed is enhanced to 60%.

4) Night Panther

Night Panther boosts inventory space (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Skill: Weight Training

The Night Panther is also a fantastic pick for gamers that compete in ranked matches. The pet's ability may be very beneficial to players in the early stages of a game or if they are unable to find a backpack.

It increases inventory space by 15 at the initial level, and by 45 when maxed out (level 3 of the skill).

3) Dreki

Dreki pet reveals location of enemies (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki comes in at the next spot on this list and will assist users in locating adversaries. At pet level 1, it will detect one opponent utilizing Medkits within ten meters and mark them for three seconds.

At max level, the user will be able to spot four opponents using medkits in a 30 meter radius, with the mark lasting five seconds.

2) Beaston

Beaston boosts the throwing distance of grenades (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston will greatly assist players in using utility items due to its Helping Hand skill. With the pet equipped, the throwing distance of Grenades, Gloo Walls, Flashbangs, and Smoke Grenades surges by 10%.

After the pet achieves its highest level, the throwing distance increases by 30%.

1) Falco

Gliding and diving speed are raised (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is among the most underrated pets in Free Fire MAX. Its skill helps users land quicker by raising the gliding speed upon skydive and boosting the diving speed after the parachute opens by 15% and 25%, respectively.

These two get increased by 45% and 50% when the pet reaches level 6.

