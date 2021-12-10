Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, income, age and best videos (Dec 2021)

India has many Free Fire content creators who have posted unprecedented numbers in terms of viewership and subscriber base. Lokesh Raj, aka Lokesh Gamer, has emerged as one of the country's top 5 Free Fire YouTubers.

He commands a vast following with a subscriber count of 13.7 million and 3 million Instagram followers. The popular figure gained 200k subscribers while amassing 32.14 million views in the previous month.

What is Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, lifetime and ranked stats?

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID is 220528068. He is a member of the Lokesh Gamer guild within the game.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played squad games the most (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has entered into 3441 squad games and achieved 731 victories, sustaining a win percentage of 21.24%. The user has accumulated 6466 kills, providing him a K/D ratio of 2.39.

He has 153 booyahs and 2627 frags in 1539 duo games, which ensures him a win ratio of 9.94% and K/D ratio of 1.90.

While in the solo games, the user has registered 1328 matches to his name while claiming the first places 135 times, resulting in a win rate of 10.16%. He has recorded 2723 eliminations while claiming a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has not played solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has participated in 18 squad games and earned 4 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 22.22%. Speaking of the kills, he has 57 of these, amounting to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.07.

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 5 duo matches and has not converted these into victories. With 26 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.20.

Note: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire statistics were recorded at the time of writing the article, and these will change with time.

Income

Lokesh Gamer is placed at 92nd place in terms of subscribers in India (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade website reports that Lokesh Gamer's monthly YouTube revenue is estimated to be between $8K and $128.6K. The yearly income figures are approximately around $96.4K - $1.5M.

YouTube channel and best videos

Lokesh Gamer has uploaded close to 1000 videos to the channel over the years, which have given him a total of 1.275 billion views. Lokesh has had tremendous growth in the last year as he doubled his subscriber count.

Lokesh Gamer has several videos on the channel with over 10 million views. In one of these, he breaks his friends' phones and provides him with an iPhone. The video is about a year old and has 10.93 million views.

In another popular video with 12 million views, he faces off against another famous YouTuber, Dyland PROS, in a one versus one Clash Squad game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The view count has been taken as a criterion for determining the best videos.

Edited by Saman