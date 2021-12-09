OP BNL's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, income, and best video in December 2021

Oussema Elloumi, aka BNL, is a leading Free Fire content creator from the Middle East server who has a vast global fan base. He is also the number one Tunisian YouTuber in terms of subscribers. The community admires his gameplay videos and highlights, and his channel now boasts 7.54 million subscribers.

The player has gained 70k subscribers and 7.83 million views in the last month alone.

What is OP BNL's Free Fire ID and other stats?

OP BNL's Free Fire ID number is 297929835. He is part of the OverPower guild that OP SYBLUS leads. The player's stats are described below:

Lifetime stats

OP BNL's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

BNL has competed in 28539 squad matches and bagged wins on 3950 occasions, which has resulted in a win percentage of 13.84%. He has registered 97140 frags, with a K/D ratio of 3.95.

The YouTuber has joined 778 duo games and achieved 84 booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 10.79%. With 1450 kills, OP BNL has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.09.

The player has participated in 1293 solo games, converting 81 of these into victories, ensuring a win rate of 6.26%. He has 2550 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Ranked stats

OP BNL's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

OP BNL has participated in 679 squad matches overall and has been victorious 79 times, resulting in a win rate of 11.63%. He has secured 2243 kills, providing him with a K/D ratio of 3.74.

He is yet to play in a ranked duo game.

OP BNL has a single appearance in a solo ranked game and did not secure a win. However, he has a single frag with a K/D ratio of 1.

Note: OP BNL's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Income

BNL's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, BNL's monthly YouTube earnings are estimated to be between $2K and $31.3K. His annual YouTube earnings are reported to lie between $23.5K and $376K.

YouTube channel and best video

Since his first video went live in June 2019, OP BNL has had around 400 uploads to his channel, which have surpassed a total of 522 million views. The YouTuber currently has 7.54 million subscribers.

Also Read Article Continues below

BNL is known for his Free Fire gameplay highlights, and his most viewed video was uploaded in December 2019. It has more than 13.18 million views and is a gameplay montage where he uses an M1014 to eliminate opponents quickly.

Edited by Siddharth Satish