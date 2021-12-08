Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, best videos, and guild details in December 2021

Atchuth Sankula is known in the Indian Free Fire community by the name of his YouTube channel, Munna Bhai Gaming. The popular content creator uploads regional content in Telugu and has accumulated a massive subscriber count of 2.57 million.

The player regularly streams the title on his YouTube channel, and his overall view tally has crossed 243 million views. He has accumulated 70k subscribers and 7.82 million views in the last month alone.

What is Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID number and other stats?

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655, while he leads the TEAM MBG guild. His in-game stats as of 8 December 2021 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has featured in 12138 squad games and recorded 3755 victories, amounting to a win rate of 30.93%. The content creator has piled up 48428 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.78.

He has won 647 out of 2616 duo games, which has earned him a K/D ratio of 24.73%. The player has also eliminated his opponents 9741 times with a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Munna Bhai Gaming has participated in 4197 solo matches and has managed to secure 1111 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 26.47%. He has registered 19160 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.21.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has achieved 161 booyahs in 401 ranked games this season, corresponding to a win percentage of 40.14%. He has secured 2557 kills in these matches, ensuring a K/D ratio of 10.65.

He has managed to win one out of five duo games, which sums up to a 20% win rate. With a kill tally of 35, he has realized a K/D ratio of 8.75.

Finally, the YouTuber has participated in 125 solo games and has outclassed all foes 17 times, attaining a win ratio of 13.6%. He has managed to secure 326 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Note: Munna Bhai Gaming’s stats will change as he continues to play matches within Free Fire.

YouTube channel and the best videos

Munna Bhai Gaming has been uploading videos for about two and a half years and has amassed a considerable following. The user now has 2.57 million subscribers and 1032 uploaded videos with a total of 243 million views.

The most viral video on the channel has 5.4 million views, and it went live in March 2021. It has earned 354k likes and features the content creator facing off against Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) in a 1v1 custom room game where Munna Bhai Gaming wins with a scoreline of 7 to 5.

Edited by Siddharth Satish