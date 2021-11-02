Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and more in November 2021

The growth of Free Fire globally has fueled content creation and streaming in various languages. Munna Bhai Gaming is among the most prominent figures to produce videos around the game in Telugu.

He regularly streams the battle royale title on his YouTube channel and has accumulated a large following. The streamer currently has 2.49 million subscribers and 233.9 million views.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s real name, Free Fire ID and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s actual name is Venkata Atchuth. His Free Fire ID is 402752655, and here are his stats as of today, 2 November 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has competed in 11813 squad games in Free Fire and has accumulated 3626 victories, retaining a win rate of 30.69%. He has 46436 kills, leading to a K/D ratio of 5.67.

The YouTuber has featured in 2612 duo matches and has come out on top on 646 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 24.73%. With a kill-to-death ratio of 4.94, he has notched 9717 frags.

The player has played 4082 solo games and has precisely 1100 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 26.94%. In the process, he has 18896 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.34.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing ranked season, the content creator has played 89 squad games and has emerged victorious in 38, which comes down to a win percentage of 42.69%. He has racked up 643 frags at a K/D ratio of 12.61.

Apart from this, the streamer has participated in two duo matches and has a single win, converting to a win ratio of 50.00%. He has secured 14 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 14.00.

Finally, the internet star has competed in eight solo games and has six Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 75.00%. With 66 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 33.00.

Note: These stats can change as Munna Bhai Gaming continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income

His earnings in detail (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, his monthly income is stated to be in the range of $2.3K to $36.3K.

YouTube channel

Munna Bhai Gaming has been creating content related to the game for the past few years. There are currently about 1000 videos on his channel, with the most-watched clip having 5 million views.

According to Social Blade, he gained 60 thousand subscribers and 9.08 million views during the past 30 days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer