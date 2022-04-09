All Legendary rewards available for free in BTS x Free Fire event today

Since the Free Fire x BTS collaboration was announced in late February 2022, players have eagerly looked forward. Once the events commenced on 25 March, they got the opportunity to claim various rewards for free.
Since most in-game accessories are purchasable with diamonds, receiving a few of them for free was a steal deal. Here is the complete list of events introduced as a result of this collaboration:
- BTS Exchange: Use BTS Jewel to Redeem Costume - 25 March to 16 April
- Neon Stick Exchange 1 - 25 March to 16 April
- Neon Stick Exchange 2 - 2 April to 16 April
- Aftermatch Drop in CS and Lone Wolf Mode - 25 March to 16 April
- Map Drop in Battle Royale - 25 March to 16 April
- Double Neon Stick Token Drop x4 - 9 April
- Warm Up Mission - 28 March to 3 April
- Play to get Tricky Jolly Pet Skin - 1 April to 10 April
- BTS Week Mission - 4 April to 15 April
- Redeem Golden Undaunted Sports Car - 4 April to 15 April
- Booyah Challenge - 8 April to 15 April
- Log in for the free Breezer Skyboard - 9 April
- Weekend Playtime - 9 April to 10 April
- Pop Sway - 2 April to 15 April
Free Fire: List of legendary BTS event rewards
Currently, there are four main rewards that users can claim for free via the ongoing BTS events in the battle royale game:
Blush Flush Backpack
Gamers can claim this reward via the Weekend Playtime event in Free Fire. To obtain the Blush Flush Backpack, they will have to play a minimum of ten matches. The event commenced today, 9 April, and will conclude tomorrow, 10 April.
Golden Undaunted
The “BTS Week Mission” started on 4 April and will conclude on 16 April. This event allows users to collect Dreamy Sphere tokens via completing specific missions and then using these tokens to redeem exciting rewards.
To claim the Golden Undaunted car skin, they will need to accumulate twenty Dreamy Sphere tokens. Here are the missions they can complete to gather the required number of tokens:
- Play two matches – One “Dreamy Sphere” token
- Kill four enemies – One “Dreamy Sphere” token
- Play for ten minutes – One “Dreamy Sphere” token
- Deal 300 damage – One “Dreamy Sphere” token
Tricky Jolly
The Get New Pet Skin event in Free Fire will conclude on 11 April, so gamers have three more days to redeem the Mr Waggor pet skin offered for free. To claim the Trick Jolly pet skin, they will have to play the battle royale game for a minimum of 200 minutes.
Breezer Surfboard
The BTS login event commenced today, 9 April, and will only last for a day. Those who log in to the game today will be able to claim the Breezer Surfboard skin for free.
Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.