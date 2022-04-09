All Legendary rewards available for free in BTS x Free Fire event today

Since the Free Fire x BTS collaboration was announced in late February 2022, players have eagerly looked forward. Once the events commenced on 25 March, they got the opportunity to claim various rewards for free.

Since most in-game accessories are purchasable with diamonds, receiving a few of them for free was a steal deal. Here is the complete list of events introduced as a result of this collaboration:

BTS Exchange: Use BTS Jewel to Redeem Costume - 25 March to 16 April

Neon Stick Exchange 1 - 25 March to 16 April

Neon Stick Exchange 2 - 2 April to 16 April

Aftermatch Drop in CS and Lone Wolf Mode - 25 March to 16 April

Map Drop in Battle Royale - 25 March to 16 April

Double Neon Stick Token Drop x4 - 9 April

Warm Up Mission - 28 March to 3 April

Play to get Tricky Jolly Pet Skin - 1 April to 10 April

BTS Week Mission - 4 April to 15 April

Redeem Golden Undaunted Sports Car - 4 April to 15 April

Booyah Challenge - 8 April to 15 April

Log in for the free Breezer Skyboard - 9 April

Weekend Playtime - 9 April to 10 April

Pop Sway - 2 April to 15 April

Free Fire: List of legendary BTS event rewards

Currently, there are four main rewards that users can claim for free via the ongoing BTS events in the battle royale game:

Blush Flush Backpack

The Weekend Playtime event (Image via Garena)

Gamers can claim this reward via the Weekend Playtime event in Free Fire. To obtain the Blush Flush Backpack, they will have to play a minimum of ten matches. The event commenced today, 9 April, and will conclude tomorrow, 10 April.

Golden Undaunted

Golden Undaunted is one of the rewards that players can claim (Image via Garena)

The “BTS Week Mission” started on 4 April and will conclude on 16 April. This event allows users to collect Dreamy Sphere tokens via completing specific missions and then using these tokens to redeem exciting rewards.

To claim the Golden Undaunted car skin, they will need to accumulate twenty Dreamy Sphere tokens. Here are the missions they can complete to gather the required number of tokens:

Play two matches – One “Dreamy Sphere” token

Kill four enemies – One “Dreamy Sphere” token

Play for ten minutes – One “Dreamy Sphere” token

Deal 300 damage – One “Dreamy Sphere” token

Tricky Jolly

The Get New Pet Skin event in Free Fire will conclude on 11 April, so gamers have three more days to redeem the Mr Waggor pet skin offered for free. To claim the Trick Jolly pet skin, they will have to play the battle royale game for a minimum of 200 minutes.

Breezer Surfboard

The BTS login event commenced today, 9 April, and will only last for a day. Those who log in to the game today will be able to claim the Breezer Surfboard skin for free.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

