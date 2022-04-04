How to get tokens to redeem BTS car skin (Golden Undaunted) in Free Fire this week

From music producers to actors, Free Fire is famous for its wide range of collaborations. The latest partnership with the Korean seven-member boy band, Bangtan Boys (BTS), has introduced various events and challenges that players can take part in.

While most of the events have been unveiled, here are the BTS events that are yet to be introduced to the battle royale game:

Double Neon Stick Token Drop x4 (9 April)

Booyah Challenge (8 April to 15 April)

Log in for the free Breezer Skyboard (9 April)

Weekend Playtime (9 April to 10 April)

Free Fire X BTS: Golden Undaunted

A new event titled “BTS Week Mission” commenced today, 4 April 2022. In this event, players will be assigned a list of missions upon completing which they will be able to claim “Dreamy Sphere” tokens. These tokens can then be used to acquire other exciting in-game accessories.

Players must gather “Dreamy Sphere” tokens (Image via Garena)

The list of missions that players must fulfill is as follows:

Play 2 matches – One “Dreamy Sphere” token

Kill 4 enemies – One “Dreamy Sphere” token

Play for 10 minutes – One “Dreamy Sphere” token

Deal 300 damage – One “Dreamy Sphere” token

Rewards that players can claim upon exchanging “Dreamy Sphere” tokens (Image via Garena)

Here is the list of rewards that mobile gamers can claim by spending the requisite number of tokens:

Sport Car – Golden Undaunted – Twenty “Dreamy Sphere” tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry date: 31 May 2022) – Ten “Dreamy Sphere” tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher (expiry date: 31 May 2022) – Ten “Dreamy Sphere” tokens

Note: Players can complete missions and redeem rewards via the BTS Week Mission until 16 April 2022.

How to get the tokens and the Golden Undaunted vehicle skin in Free Fire?

Step 1: Players must open the battle royale game and then tap on the Events icon.

Step 2: Under the Gen FF tab, players should head over to the BTS Week Mission section.

Step 3: After completing the missions, gamers can go to the Collect Tokens tab and then tap on the Collect option beside the Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry date: 31 May 2022) – Ten “Dreamy Sphere” tokens.

Step 4: Once they have gathered enough tokens, players can head over to the Exchange Tokens tab and then claim the Golden Undaunted vehicle skin.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Shaheen Banu