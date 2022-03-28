Free Fire Warm Up Mission event: Get free Diamond Royale Voucher, Gold Royale, and Bounty Token reward

Free Fire is well known for its diverse range of collaborations. After the successful Assassin's Creed association, the latest partnership with BTS has a lot in store for mobile gamers.

Gen FF events are live in the battle royale game, and there are multiple ways players can claim exciting in-game accessories. From purchasing BTS Crystal to searching for Neon Stick tokens, the BTS-themed events have the users excited for more.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire: Warm Up Mission event

The Gen FF events commenced on 26 March and will conclude on 16 April. One such event called Warm Up Mission was unveiled today, on 28 March.

The Warm Up Mission event was unveiled today (Image via Garena)

The Warm Up Mission event has three missions that players must fulfill to win exciting prizes. The event can be enjoyed by players till 4 April (3.59 am IST).

The list of missions and their respective rewards are:

Play five matches to get a Bonus Token Play Card

Play ten games to get a Gold Royale Voucher

Play 15 matches to get a Diamond Royale Voucher

While the Diamond Royale Voucher is valid until 31 May, the Gold Royale Voucher is permanent. The Bonus Token Play Card can only be used for seven days. Gamers can enjoy unlimited Bounty Tokens using this card as long as they own it.

How to claim the Warm Up Mission prizes?

List of rewards in the Warm Up Missions event (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers will have to carry out the steps given below:

Step 1: They will have to open Free Fire and tap on the Calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Players must head to the Gen FF tab and tap on the "Warm Up Mission" section.

Step 3: They will finally need to tap on the Claim option beside the rewards to obtain them.

Note: Players must keep in mind that the Claim option will appear once they have fulfilled the missions given above.

Edited by Ravi Iyer