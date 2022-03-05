Free Fire x Assassin's Creed event rewards: How to get free parachute and pet skin this week

From weapon skins to exciting bundles, the Free Fire x Assassin’s Creed collaboration offers many rewards that players can collect. The events celebrating the partnership commenced on 28 February and will continue until 17 March.

The peak celebrations will be held on 12 and 13 March. This Assassin’s Creed partnership will be followed by another exciting collaboration, i.e., Free Fire x BTS.

Free Fire x Assassin’s Creed: Pet and parachute skins

The new pet skin, Senu (Image via Garena)

The pet skin offered by the battle royale game is called Senu. It is meant for the pet, Falco, and players have to own the pet to use the skin.

Number of kills and their respective rewards (Image via Garena)

The pet skin is a part of the Assassin Training Part 1 event. To claim it, players have to kill 50 enemies within 9 March (4.00 am IST). Aside from the pet skin, here are a few other rewards that they can claim if they have sufficient kills:

Kill ten enemies – Cart of Hay

Kill 20 enemies – Scan Playcard (valid for seven days)

Kill 35 enemies – 3 Gold Royale Vouchers

Once users have completed the target of 50 kills, they can head to the Training – Kills section in Free Fire and tap on the Claim button beside the Pet skin: Senu (Falco).

Hooded Parachute skin (Image via Garena)

The parachute skin is called Hooded Parachute, and it has the Assassin’s Creed logo. The description of the said skin reads:

“The road to inner peace is chaotic.”

Other log-in rewards (Image via Garena)

The parachute skin can simply be claimed if gamers log into the battle royale game for five days. The log-in event will conclude on 8 March, and the Free Hooded parachute will have to be claimed within the said time.

Here are a few other log-in rewards that they can claim:

Gold Royale Voucher – Log-in for three days

Cart of Hay – Log-in for one day

