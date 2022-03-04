5 best Android games like Garena Free Fire with file size under 300 MB for Indian players

Ever since the popular battle royale title Free Fire was banned in India, players have been searching for alternatives. Even though most people have shifted to the enhanced version of the game, many were not able to do so, due to high device requirements.

One of the best features of the banned battle royale game is that it was compatible with low-end devices. Hence, players with low-end Android devices and limited specs can take a look at the following games given below.

Android games like Free Fire under 300 MB

Here are a few games like Free Fire under 300 MB:

1) Fire Force: Gun Battle Royale

Even if the total number of players in one match is twice the number of players in Free Fire, the match lasts for 10 minutes. Aside from players, mobile gamers will also have to eliminate zombies in a match.

One of the most exciting features of the game is that it can be enjoyed without internet connection. Fire Force can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

File size: 70 MB

2) PIXEL’S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND

This pixelated battle royale game is most suitable for kids. The gameplay is quite similar to that of Free Fire, where players have to avoid shrinking safe zones to become the last person standing.

One of the best aspects of PIXEL'S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND is that it is compatible with low-end Android devices. The game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store with over 50 million downloads.

Size: 101 MB

3) Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

The battle royale matches of this title are very similar to that of the Garena classic in terms of duration. Warrior63 offers a 4 km x 4 km map that covers a vast range of terrain.

The ultimate objective of the players is to escape the Poison Circle and eliminate their enemies in the quest for survival. The graphics of the game are more realistic and the controls are easier to get used to.

Size: 63 MB

4) MaskGun: FPS Shooting Gun Game

MaskGun gives its players the opportunity to enjoy the four major modes – Team Deathmatch, Rumble, Control point, and MOD mode. Mobile gamers can invite their friends online to enjoy the title.

The FPS game offers its players over forty different types of weapon customizations. The range of unique characters in the game will surely remind Free Fire players about their range of characters with special skills.

Size: 126 MB

5) Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

From sniper rifles to shotguns, the arsenal of weapons provided by this game is quite similar to that of Garena's flagship title. The game has a fully customizable UI and offers players 3D graphics.

The Team Deathmatch mode in Blood Rivals can accommodate up to 12 players in one match. In normal matches, players get up to a maximum of three chances of survival.

Size: 192 MB

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

