5 best games like Garena Free Fire under 1 GB to play after ban

Much to the shock and disappointment of thousands of fans, Free Fire has been banned in India. The Indian government banned a total of 54 mobile applications (including the battle royale game) on 14 February.

A majority of the players have shifted to Free Fire MAX, the premium version of the banned BR game, but many could not do so due to device requirements. Hence, mobile gamers can opt for a few alternatives under 1 GB.

Android replacements for Free Fire under 1 GB

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

After the ban of Free Fire, users want an Indian version of the game, just like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Like Garena’s flagship title, PUBG Mobile was also banned but returned as BGMI.

The game is compatible with quite a few low-end devices and can be considered an alternative to the banned game. Battle royale matches last for a longer time and are more elaborate and realistic.

Size: 800 MB

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall is popular in the gaming community as it can be enjoyed with or without an active internet connection. Moreover, it can also run smoothly on low-end smartphones.

The game has a unique respawn option that gives gamers a total of three chances to survive. The 3D graphics of the game are worth appreciating, and the controls are pretty easy to get used to.

Size: 630 MB

3) Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Like Free Fire, this game also has a 4*4km map that players can travel across to hunt enemies. The arena in Warrior63 covers a diverse range of terrains, ranging from mountains to the sea.

Battle royale matches are comparatively longer and are pretty realistic, unlike the Garena classic. The new weapon control system in the game ensures a more stable and smoother shooting experience.

Size: 63 MB

4) Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

This game offers an impressive arsenal of weapons for players. The realistic gameplay is quite different from Garena’s flagship title but is enjoyable nonetheless.

The main gameplay of both the titles is quite similar, where users will have the ultimate goal of survival. Blood Rivals also features a Team Deathmatch mode featuring 12 opponents that mobile gamers can enjoy.

Size: 183 MB

5) Survival: Fire Battlegrounds

Players have the objective of becoming the last ones surviving by defeating the enemies that stand in their way. They will have sufficient supplies strewn around the map to aid them in their struggle for survival.

The exciting reward system of Fire Battlegrounds will surely remind users of the banned BR title. It has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

Size: 381 MB

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

