Fans react to possible Free Fire x BTS collaboration after Garena's latest teaser

Free Fire is coming up with yet another collaboration and this time it is with none other than BTS (Bangtan Boys). Garena has collaborated with other music celebrities in the past, including KSHMR, DJ Alok, and more.

Most collaborations with celebrities have yielded a character inspired by the popular figure. Captain Booyah (inspired by KSHMR), Thiva (inspired by Like Mike), Dimitri (inspired by Dimitri Vegas) and Alok (inspired by DJ Alok) are some such examples.

Free Fire’s upcoming collaboration with BTS is highly anticipated

Garena has now ventured into K-Pop and is all set to collaborate with the immensely popular Korean boy band, BTS. The seven-member group is a world-wide sensation and has hits like Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Butter, and more.

Garena Free Fire North America @FreeFire_NA 🤫



Special surprise coming to Free Fire soon! Stay tuned! Special surprise coming to Free Fire soon! Stay tuned! 👀🤫Special surprise coming to Free Fire soon! Stay tuned! https://t.co/Fqx8JfGC4i

The North American handle of the battle royale title recently uploaded a picture to its official Free Fire Twitter account with silhouettes of the seven members of the band. The keen eyes of players soon discovered that it was none other than BTS’s Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, J-Hope, Park Ji-min, and Suga.

Not much is known about the collaboration, but fans are expecting special in-game events to drop with the next update. The OB33 update is expected to be released towards the end of March 2022.

The BTS collaboration has managed to tap into the Korean fanbase. Mobile gamers have taken to social media to reveal how excited they are about the upcoming Garena event:

ole at the wheel @wonocinno Akwokwowkw free fire x bts Akwokwowkw free fire x bts

kanaya jual mentega @mbekjungmo BTS X FREEFIRE???? GUE BAKALAN NANGIS KAYANG DI TENGAH LAPANGAN BTS X FREEFIRE???? GUE BAKALAN NANGIS KAYANG DI TENGAH LAPANGAN https://t.co/jLnJmzq1qH

joti @jotitheirsshit @sinchan_is_real Yeah BTS is going to Collab with free fire @sinchan_is_real Yeah BTS is going to Collab with free fire

🌕Moon 💜☀️ @Moon0892

Porque o borra la galería de fotos de los Tannies o instala el juego 🤭



Y no, nadie quiere borrar las fotos

¿No hay una versión light de ese juego? El detalle está en que ARMY no puede instalar "Free fire" para poder jugarlo con la colaboración de BTS.Porque o borra la galería de fotos de los Tannies o instala el juego 🤭Y no, nadie quiere borrar las fotos¿No hay una versión light de ese juego? El detalle está en que ARMY no puede instalar "Free fire" para poder jugarlo con la colaboración de BTS. Porque o borra la galería de fotos de los Tannies o instala el juego 🤭Y no, nadie quiere borrar las fotos 🙊¿No hay una versión light de ese juego?

Free Fire is banned in India, but players need not worry about missing out on the upcoming collaboration as it will also be reflected in the enhanced version of the game. Thankfully, Free Fire MAX was not among the 54 mobile applications that were banned on 14 February 2022.

The most notable aspect of the enhanced version of the game is that mobile gamers can continue using their old Free Fire accounts. Players can use their old in-game items without losing them. The only downside to the premium version of the game is its high device requirements.

