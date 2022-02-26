Fans react to possible Free Fire x BTS collaboration after Garena's latest teaser

Free Fire is coming up with yet another collaboration and this time it is with none other than BTS (Bangtan Boys). Garena has collaborated with other music celebrities in the past, including KSHMR, DJ Alok, and more.
Most collaborations with celebrities have yielded a character inspired by the popular figure. Captain Booyah (inspired by KSHMR), Thiva (inspired by Like Mike), Dimitri (inspired by Dimitri Vegas) and Alok (inspired by DJ Alok) are some such examples.
Free Fire’s upcoming collaboration with BTS is highly anticipated
Garena has now ventured into K-Pop and is all set to collaborate with the immensely popular Korean boy band, BTS. The seven-member group is a world-wide sensation and has hits like Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Butter, and more.
The North American handle of the battle royale title recently uploaded a picture to its official Free Fire Twitter account with silhouettes of the seven members of the band. The keen eyes of players soon discovered that it was none other than BTS’s Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, J-Hope, Park Ji-min, and Suga.
Not much is known about the collaboration, but fans are expecting special in-game events to drop with the next update. The OB33 update is expected to be released towards the end of March 2022.
The BTS collaboration has managed to tap into the Korean fanbase. Mobile gamers have taken to social media to reveal how excited they are about the upcoming Garena event:
Free Fire is banned in India, but players need not worry about missing out on the upcoming collaboration as it will also be reflected in the enhanced version of the game. Thankfully, Free Fire MAX was not among the 54 mobile applications that were banned on 14 February 2022.
The most notable aspect of the enhanced version of the game is that mobile gamers can continue using their old Free Fire accounts. Players can use their old in-game items without losing them. The only downside to the premium version of the game is its high device requirements.