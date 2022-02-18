How to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX via subscriptions

Diamonds in Free Fire MAX are an expensive in-game currency that can be used to buy various in-game accessories, characters, pets, and more. Players who run short of diamonds can also opt for gold coins that can be acquired by logging into the game or via various events.

Mobile gamers have to purchase diamonds using real money and the method is called top-up. Sometimes, players run short of cash, which hinders them from buying it. They can acquire it for cheap by opting for any one or both of the memberships in Free Fire MAX.

A look at the memberships in Free Fire MAX

To acquire diamonds at a low rate, players can opt for membership deals by the battle royale game. There are two main types of subscriptions in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX - Weekly membership and Monthly membership. The former is best suited for players who are targeting a specific event.

Weekly membership

Players have two options — Weekly and Monthly membership to choose from (Image via Garena)

This membership is worth INR 159 and players will receive 450 diamonds if they opt for it. Rewards worth 425 diamonds will also be given as a prize. Upon purchasing the subscription, players will get 100 diamonds immediately and 50 diamonds each for the rest of the week. Here are the prizes:

Weekly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

Universal EP Badge

Second Chance (for a missed diamond check-in day)

Monthly membership

The monthly membership in the battle royale game is worth INR 799. This allows players to acquire items worth 3550 diamonds for free and a total of 2600 diamonds. The prizes are given below:

Monthly Member Icon

5 Second Chances

Discount store privilege

60 Universal EP Badges

Weapon Skin Gift Box

Only one skin can be chosen from the following options in the Weapon Skin Gift Box:

Futuristic SCAR, MP40 – Sneaky Clown

M1014 Winterlands

Thompson Time Travelers

FAMAS Swagger Ownage

M4A1 Pink Laminate

As soon as mobile gamers purchase the membership, they will get 500 diamonds immediately. The remaining 2100 diamonds will be divided into 70 diamonds each that they can claim on each day for the rest of the month.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan