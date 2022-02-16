Free Fire MAX: Latest version, requirements and best settings for Android devices

Battle Royale gamers were quizzical when Free Fire MAX was not removed after Free Fire disappeared from the Google Play Store. The irony continued when the enhanced version did not appear under the banned games that included Free Fire.

Unfortunately, iOS players are not that lucky, as both the titles were removed from the Apple App Store on February 12, 2022. The exact cause of the ban of the Battle Royale game is still a mystery to many mobile gamers.

Both Battle Royale games are unavailable on the Apple App Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire MAX: Version and device requirements

Since Free Fire MAX has not been banned and is still available for Android devices, many content creators are shifting to this game. One of the best aspects is that players can continue using the game account they used while playing Free Fire due to the Firelink technology in the enhanced version of the title. That way, all the skins and accessories that players acquire will be preserved in the new game.

The game is available on the Google Play Store but not the Apple App Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

The current version of this Battle Royale game is 2.70.0. The title has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and has over 100 million downloads. The device requirements of Free Fire MAX are given below:

Minimum device requirements

Processor: 1.3 GHz Dual Core Processor

1.3 GHz Dual Core Processor Operating System: Android 4.4

Android 4.4 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 1.5 GB

Recommended device requirements

Processor: 2.0 GHz Octa Core Processor

2.0 GHz Octa Core Processor Operating System: Android 7

Android 7 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 2 GB

Free Fire MAX is still available (Image via Google Play Store)

From the above, it can be noted that the device requirements for the enhanced version of the Battle Royale game are pretty high and cannot run on low-end Android devices.

Hence, Free Fire players can enjoy the game on their own devices for now as the servers are still live. Once the servers are taken down, they will have to maintain their patience and hope for the game’s return in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar