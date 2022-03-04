How to get free Falcon pet skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX’s first collaboration in 2022 was with the popular video gaming franchise Assassin’s Creed. Developed by Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed games have great action and jaw-dropping sword-fighting combat that fans worldwide appreciate.

The collaboration has introduced a vast range of events that players can enjoy. Free Fire MAX gamers have a lot to look forward to, from various in-game collectibles to special skins.

Assassin’s Training Part 1 in Free Fire MAX

Number of kills and their respective rewards (Image via Garena)

One of the Assassin’s Creed X Free Fire collaborations is the “Assassin Training Part 1.” The event commenced today (4 March 2022) at 4:00 am IST and will continue until 9 March 2022 (4:00 am IST).

Players have to gather enough kills to win exciting rewards for free. The missions and the corresponding rewards are given below:

Players must kill 10 enemies – Cart of Hay

Players must kill 20 enemies – Scan Playcard (valid for 7 days)

Players must kill 35 enemies – 3 Gold Royale Vouchers

Players must kill 50 enemies – Petskin: Senu (Falco)

Petskin: Senu

The new pet skin Senu that players can acquire for free (Image via Garena)

This pet skin is meant for the Free Fire MAX pet, Falco. Players must first purchase the pet to use the skin.

Falco's Skyline Spree ability (Image via Garena)

Falco is chosen by players who want to land early and acquire good loot to eliminate their enemies easily using its Skyline Spree ability. At the initial level, the gliding speed increases by 15% and the diving speed by 25%. At the final level, the gliding and diving speeds are boosted by 45% and 50%, respectively.

How to claim Falcon skin in the battle royale game?

Players must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They must open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will have to go to the Training – Kills option.

Step 3: If they have successfully eliminated 50 enemies, they can tap on the Claim option beside the reward.

Edited by Srijan Sen