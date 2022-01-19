Free Fire x Assassin's Creed collaboration: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has collaborated with several famous video game and media franchises. “Free Fire x Money Heist,” the most recent collaboration of the game, paved the way for many special edition collectibles.

Garena has rolled out the OB32 update today (19 January 2022), and players can install the same to access the latest content. Aside from releasing the update, Garena has announced the game's upcoming crossover event with Ubisoft's famous video-game series, Assassin's Creed.

The following section will shed light on more details about the "Free Fire x Assassin's Creed" collaborative event.

Garena Free Fire to welcome an Assassin's Creed-themed crossover event in March 2022

According to Garena, their first collaboration of 2022, with Assassin's Creed, will happen on March 2022. Devs will reveal the official release date for the event and the rewards through social media in the coming days.

The crossover is likely to happen around 10 March 2022, which is the date for the launch of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (the third story expansion for the game). It's highly likely that Garena will introduce in-game collectibles, similar to Valhalla's DLC expansion.

What to expect from the collaboration?

Fans of Garena's survival shooter can encounter content in their games that may include Assassin's Creed-themed items, such as bundles, emotes replicating the actions of Assassin's Creed characters, and many other special edition item skins.

Assassin’s Creed: Ubisoft's commercially and critically acclaimed series

Assassin's Creed is among the highest-selling video-game franchises of all time, selling over 155 million copies globally since getting launched in 2007. It is also Ubisoft's most successful series, and led to the adaptation of the franchise into other media.

The multimedia franchise of Assassin's Creed has expanded to several gaming platforms, books, television, theatrical adaptation, short films, animated features, and graphic novels.

It will be pretty interesting to see Assassin's Creed's special edition collectibles making their way to Free Fire. Considering the success of other collaborations with Money Heist, Street Fighter, McLaren, OP Man, and more, the Assassin's Creed crossover event is destined for success.

Note: Only the announcement has taken place. The exact release date for the crossover event will be revealed later.

