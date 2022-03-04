Top 5 active character abilities for beginners in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Free Fire MAX players usually opt for active characters when it comes to eliminating their enemies swiftly. Despite such characters having cooldown times and must be manually activated, gamers usually pick them over the passive ones.

Beginners often have a tough time choosing the best character for themselves. The special skills of some active characters might not be suitable for them right at the beginning. Hence, they can take a look at the list given below.

Best active character abilities in Free Fire MAX suitable for beginners

1) Tracing Footsteps

Clu’s Tracing Steps ability (Image via Garena)

Clu’s ability is very useful in determining the position of the enemies who are not in a prone or squat position. A radius of 50 meters is covered at the first level, which gets boosted to 75 meters at the sixth level.

The duration of the special skill ranges from five to 7.5 seconds. The cooldown time of the character gradually reduces from 75 seconds to 60 seconds.

2) Graffiti’s Blessings

Steffie's Painted Refuge ability (Image via Free Fire)

This character’s ability is useful in reducing explosive damage by 15% at the base level and 25% at the highest level. The bullet damage also decreases by 5% at every level.

The ability lasts for five seconds at the minimum level and 10 seconds at the maximum level. The character has a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds.

3) Thrill of Battle

A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Garena)

A124 helps with EP conversion, which supplies players with the necessary HP during the match. She is best paired with Agent Hop, a Free Fire MAX pet, who supplies EP every time the zone shrinks.

The special skill can convert 20 EP to HP at the first level and 60 EP to HP at the final level. The duration and cooldown time of the character remains at four seconds and 10 seconds, respectively, throughout all the levels.

4) Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability (Image via Garena)

Dimitri is the new active character who is most useful in Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX. Beginners can use him to recover 3 HPs per second within a 3.5-meter healing zone.

The duration of the ability ranges from 10 to 15 seconds. The cooldown time of the character gradually reduces from 85 seconds to 60 seconds with an increase in the character's level.

5) Drop the Beat

Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Garena)

Alok is one of the most popular Free Fire MAX characters and can be used by beginners due to his versatile ability. The character has a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds, and his ability lasts for five seconds for up to a maximum of 10 seconds.

The special ability creates a 5-meter aura that boosts the movement and sprinting speed by 10% to up to a maximum of 15%. The aura also helps in recovering 5 HPs per second.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Character selection depends upon a gamer’s playing style.

