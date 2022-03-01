3 best Free Fire MAX characters and pets for Clash Squad mode in March 2022

Free Fire MAX has a wide range of characters and pets that players can equip in matches. These pets and characters have unique abilities that can be very useful for Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode.

There are some specific characters that are chosen quite frequently by players because of their powerful abilities. Pets, in turn, act as companions to provide further assistance in the players’ quest for survival.

3 best characters in Free Fire MAX

Here are a few of the best characters in Free Fire MAX:

1) Alok

Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Garena)

Alok is the most popular Free Fire MAX character and his ability is called Drop the Beat. He is an active character with a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds who creates a 5 metres healing aura where players can recover 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds. The aura also boosts the movement and sprinting speed of the players by 10%.

2) Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Garena)

Skyler too is an active character that is quite famous among mobile gamers with a cooldown time of 60 seconds. Using his ability, Riptide Rhythm, players can destroy 5 gloo walls within 50 metres. He also recovers 4 HPs with every gloo wall that is deployed by players.

3) Clu

Clu’s Tracing Steps ability (Image via Garena)

Clu is an underrated character in Free Fire MAX who possesses an active ability. She is capable of determining the location of enemies who are not in a prone or squat position within 50 meters, and her ability lasts for 5 seconds. She has a cooldown time of 75 seconds that decreases when players level up the character.

3 best pets in Free Fire MAX

Here are three of the best pets that players can use in the battle royale game:

1) Rockie

Rockie's Stay Chill ability (Image via Garena)

Rockie is very useful if he is paired with an active character with a high cooldown time. His ability, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time by 6% so that players can use the ability of the character more often.

2) Robo

Robo's Wall Enforcement ability (Image via Garena)

Robo can be used as an additional protection against characters like Skyler and Xayne. Using his ability, Wall Enforcement, the pet is capable of adding a shield to a gloo wall and also help recover 60 HP.

3) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability (Image via Garena)

Mr. Waggor, with its ability Smooth Gloo, is one of the most popular pets in the game. The pet supplies 1 gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds whenever players are running low on their supply of the grenade.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ and pets' minimum levels. Players can level up them up to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Character and pet selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playstyle.

