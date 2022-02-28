Maro vs Wolfrahh: Which passive ability is better for aggressive Free Fire MAX players?

One of the best aspects of passive characters in Free Fire MAX is that they do not have a cooldown time (except Shirou). Their abilities get automatically activated whenever the situation calls for it.

Maro and Wolfrahh are two passive Free Fire MAX characters that are not often chosen by players. This article compares the abilities of the two to find out whose ability is more powerful and better suited for aggressive gameplay.

Assessing the abilities of Maro and Wolfrahh in Free Fire Max

Maro

Maro's Falcon Ferver ability (Image via Garena)

Maro’s ability is called Falcon Fever. He is the best character when it comes to long-range fights.

At the first level, the damage with distance increases by 5%, and at the final level, it is boosted by 25%. Players can also inflict more damage on marked enemies by 1% at the minimum level and 3.5% at the maximum level.

Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh's Limelight ability (Image via Garena)

This passive character’s ability is called Limelight. Wolfrahh’s ability completely depends upon the number of players viewing the match.

If there is an additional viewer, the damage taken by headshots is reduced by 3% at the first level, and 5% at the final level (up to a maximum of 25%). The damage inflicted on enemies’ limbs also increases by 3% to 5% (up to 20%), depending on the number of spectators.

Which Free Fire MAX character has better passive abilities?

Maro is a better choice compared to Wolfrahh (Image via Free Fire World; YouTube)

Wolfrahh is not very useful in Free Fire MAX as his ability is dependent on the number of additional viewers. Hence, if there are no viewers, his ability becomes completely useless in the battle royale game.

Therefore, players should always choose Maro over Wolfrahh because the former character is suitable for all types of aggressive matches, be it solo or squad. Moreover, players have the advantage to deal more damage to marked enemies and have the opportunity to perform well in long-range fights.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

