5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler in Clash Squad (February 2022)

Clash Squad mode in Free Fire features four-vs-four matches where two squads fight it off in seven rounds. The squad to win the majority of the rounds remains victorious.

Skyler is an active Free Fire character who can be chosen for his health recovery skills. He can be paired with pets with unique skills so that it becomes comparatively easier for players to defeat their enemies.

Note: The abilities of all the pets are at the first level. Players can upgrade their pets for better performance.

Pets to pair with Skyler in Free Fire

Here are the pets that players can pair with Skyler in the battle royale game:

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability (Image via Garena)

Mr. Waggor’s special skill is called Smooth Gloo, and his ability complements that of Skyler as the character helps in recovering HP with every gloo wall deployed. The pet helps in providing one gloo wall every 120 seconds.

2) Beaston

Beaston's Helping Hand ability (Image via Garena)

This Free Fire pet aids players by increasing the throwing distance of grenades and flashbangs by 10%. With his Helping Hand ability, players using Skyler can remain at a safe distance while utilizing gloo walls to defend themselves.

3) Robo

Robo's Wall Enforcement ability (Image via Garena)

Skyler is famous for destroying gloo walls, but when it comes to using them, he can use Robo for additional protection. This Free Fire pet’s ability, Wall Enforcement, adds a shield to the gloo wall and recovers 60 HP.

4) Rockie

Rockie's Stay Chill ability (Image via Garena)

Since Skyler is an active character, he can use this pet to lower his cooldown time. Using its ability, Stay Chill, Rockie can reduce the cooldown time by 6%, allowing players to use the character's special skill more often.

5) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability (Image via Garena)

Movement speed plays a crucial role while taking on opponents in the Clash Squad mode. Using Dr. Beanie’s Dashy Duckwalk ability, gamers can increase their movement speed by 30% when they are crouching.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu