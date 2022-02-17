Skyler vs Joseph vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character has the best abilities?

Active and passive are the two main types of Free Fire characters. Some passive characters also have an enhanced version of their skills called the awakened ability.

Currently, there are four awakened (Elite) characters in the battle royale game that players can use. In this article, the ability of an active character (Skyler), a passive character (Joseph), and an awakened character (Elite Andrew) will be compared to find out who has the best ability.

Assessing the abilities of Skyler, Joseph, and Elite Andrew in Free Fire

Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Garena)

Skyler is a popular Free Fire character with an ability called Riptide Rhythm, which has a cooldown time of 60 seconds. He creates a sonic wave that is capable of destroying five gloo walls within a radius of 50 meters. Skyler also helps recover 4 HPs per gloo wall deployed.

Joseph

Joseph's Nutty Movement ability (Image via Garena)

Joseph is available for free to players who top up diamonds in Free Fire for the very first time. His passive skill is called Nutty Movement. This ability increases the movement speed by 10% for one second when players take damage.

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew's Wolf Pack ability (Image via Garena)

Andrew “The Fierce” has the awakened ability called Wolf Pack. This special skill helps in reducing the armor damage by 5%. An additional 15% damage can be reduced with the help of each player in the team carrying this skill.

Note: The abilities of all the characters are at the first level. Players can upgrade their characters for better performance.

Which Free Fire character has the best ability?

Skyler and Mr. Waggor (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skyler's active skills are much superior to that of the other two characters mentioned above. The time span of Joseph’s skill is too low, and the reduction of armor damage is not as integral to the gameplay as HP recovery.

Skyler not only increases the HP of players but also helps destroy gloo walls that are a key tactical element in aggressive gameplay. He can be paired with the pet, Mr. Waggor, to yield the best results.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

