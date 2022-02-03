5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok for aggressive gameplay (February 2022)

Every character in Free Fire has a distinct ability, and by employing them on the battlefield, gamers can gain a considerable upper hand over their foes. Among the most used options is DJ Alok, courtesy of his incredible ‘Drop the Beat’ ability.

In addition to the characters, the pets in the game have their own set of skills that positively influence the gameplay. Users can pair them with the characters appropriately to perform even better.

Many gamers who possess DJ Alok search for the finest options they can pair alongside the characters.

Note: The selection of pets in Free Fire might differ from one player to the next, and the following list is based on the writer’s opinion.

Top 5 pets that players can pair with Alok in Free Fire (February 2022)

5) Detective Panda

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda comes in at the fifth, emerging as an excellent option for those users who like going aggressive on the battlefield. At the lowest level of the pet, four health points are restored with each kill that players get.

The same number eventually increases to 10 when the users upgrade the pet to level 7.

4) Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

'Dragon Glare' of Dreki enables users to spot one opponent using a Med Kit within a range of 50 meters, lasting for 3 seconds. Knowing the location can aid individuals in planning their next move in Free Fire's Battle Royale mode.

Meanwhile, at the max level of ability, gamers will know the locations of 4 opponents who are using Med Kits in a 30m range for 5 seconds.

3) Mr. Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

With Mr. Waggor’s 'Smooth Gloo', the Gloo Wall grenades are created for the user every 120 seconds if they have none. Meanwhile, a Gloo Wall is formed every 100 seconds at the highest level when users have fewer than two accessible with them.

Gloo Wall grenades are crucial during matches and can provide instant cover. This will help players increase their chances of survival in Free Fire.

2) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is probably the best pet that users can utilize in Battle Royale mode. However, it should be avoided in all the others. On the lowest level, Skyline Spree increases the gliding speed upon skydive, and the diving speed after the parachute opens by 15% and 25%, respectively.

Those two percentages hit 45% and 50% when the pet reaches its highest potential.

1) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is the finest option for individuals to pair alongside those characters with active abilities like Alok. 'Stay Chill' reduces the overall cooldown time, enabling them to use the unique skills at shorter intervals.

At level 1, the reduction is by 6%, raising to a total of 15% at the maximum level in Free Fire.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan