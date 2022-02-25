Best Free Fire MAX pets for tactical advantage in February 2022

Free Fire MAX not only has unique characters but pets with special skills as well. To boost the character's ability and gain better results in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches, players often use these pets.

While most pets are devoid of cooldown time, a few recent ones have a specific time period that restricts players from using their abilities. Here are a few pets that mobile gamers can use to have a tactical advantage over their opponents.

Best pets that players can use in Free Fire MAX for tactical advantage

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability (Image via Garena)

Mr. Waggor's ability, Smooth Gloo, is capable of ensuring players have ample gloo wall grenades. At the initial level, the pet supplies one grenade every 120 seconds. At the final level, the pet can provide one gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds, provided players have less than two grenades.

2) Yeti

Yeti's Frost Fortress ability (Image via Garena)

This pet in Free Fire MAX also has a specific cooldown time like characters. The pet's ability, Frost Fortress, reduces 15% (minimum) to 30% (maximum) damage caused due to explosives. The cooldown time is 150 seconds at the first level and gradually reduces to 90 seconds at the third level.

3) Flash

Flash's Steel Shell ability (Image via Garena)

Flash is the latest pet in Free Fire MAX and can be acquired for free via the current Top Up event (until 3 March 2022). Flash has the ability, Steel Shell, with a cooldown time that ranges from 150 to 90 seconds. The ability reduces the damage taken from behind by 10% up to a maximum of 25%.

4) Robo

Robo's Wall Enforcement ability (Image via Garena)

Robo is the best pet that can be used against characters like Skyler and Xayne. With its ability, Wall Enforcement, it adds a shield to the gloo wall. The pet also helps with recovering 60 HP at the minimum level and 100 HP at the maximum level.

5) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability (Image via Garena)

Dr. Beanie’s ability is called Dashy Duckwalk. At the first level, the pet increases the movement speed while crouching by 30%, and at the third level, the movement speed is increased by 60%. Chrono and D-bee are two of the best characters that he can be paired with.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu