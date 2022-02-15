How to get free Flash pets and skins in Free Fire MAX Flash Top Up event

Like characters in Free Fire MAX, pets possess unique abilities that make them extremely valuable in combat. However, despite the fact that the impact generated by these pets is minimal, they are still more expensive than the characters found within the store.

During the last year, the developers added several pets and characters to the game, and luckily for the players, these were provided as part of the top up events where players could get them for free. Following the same trend, the new pet – Flash, has been added as part of the top-up event.

New Flash Top Up in Free Fire MAX

The new top up event (Image via Garena)

The Flash Top Up is accessible to users starting from February 15, 2022, and gamers can acquire rewards through this event until February 21, 2022. The individual requirements for the event along with the corresponding rewards are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Flash pet

Purchase 300 diamonds to get free Pet Skin: Cyber Flash

Purchase 500 diamonds to get free Pet Skin: Festive Flash and Show off action

The rewards are technically accessible to gamers for free, as they need to top up the requisite quantity of diamonds and not spend the purchased diamonds. Thus, players will receive the rewards and still have the in-game currency they purchased using real money.

Steps to follow

Steps to get the rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Flash Top Up

Step 1: Users can boot up Free Fire MAX and subsequently access the top-up section.

The top up options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will need to purchase the required number of diamonds. Since the requirements are cumulative, users can directly purchase in-game currency worth INR 400 to get all the rewards.

Step 3: Once the top up is complete, users can claim the requirements through the event tab.

New Flash pet in Free Fire MAX

New Flash pet (Image via Garena)

Flash was incorporated after the OB32 update but made accessible in the Indian server with the Flash Top Up event. It has a skill called "Steel Shell," which reduces the damage from bullets and FF Knife from behind by 10%. However, there is a 100 points durability, with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At the highest level, users will enjoy reduced damage by 25% up until 150 durability points, and the cooldown is reduced to 90 seconds.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha