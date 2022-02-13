How to purchase Free Fire Max diamonds for Squad Beatz-2 top up event

Free Fire Max is a visually enhanced version of the famous battle royale game Free Fire and is intended to provide players with a much-improved gaming experience. Through Firelink technology, players may use the same account and even continue their progress between titles.

Both games have an identical set of events, and users can fulfill the requirements in either to earn free items. Squad Beatz Top-Up 2 is now available in the game, rewarding players with two legendary rewards for purchasing a specified quantity of diamonds until its conclusion.

Steps to purchase diamonds for the Free Fire Squad Beatz Top-Up 2

This is the top-up event (Image via Garena)

Players can easily purchase diamonds through in-game top-up centers even after the unavailability of popular top-up websites like Codashop and GamesKharido. Here are the steps players can follow to get currency in Free Fire Max and collect the rewards:

Step 1: After users have logged in to their account in Free Fire Max, they can open the top-up section by tapping on the ‘+’ icon.

Step 2: Next, they must select the option required for the top-up, keeping the following requirements in mind.

Top up 100 diamonds to get free Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box

Top up 500 diamonds to get free Burnt BBQ

Step 3: Players must pay using one of the payment methods added to the Google Play Store.

Payment can be processed to get the diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Diamonds are quickly added to the account once the transaction is complete. They must then manually claim the rewards through the events.

Gamers can access the Squad Beatz Top-Up event by opening the event section and navigating through the Squad Beatz tab.

The event is available until 14 February 2022, and gamers will have to acquire the given diamonds within two days to obtain free diamonds. These are free, given that the procured in-game currency need not be expensed to obtain the rewards.

Legendary items are costly in the store. For example, an emote of this sort will cost at least 599 diamonds, while the loot box will cost 399 diamonds individually. As a result, players may rely on this event to get those free of cost.

Edited by Srijan Sen