5 Best Free Fire MAX pets to pair with Chrono in ranked mode (March 2022)

Chrono was one of the best characters in Free Fire MAX until his ability was nerfed thrice. He is the only character in the battle royale game whose ability has been reworked thrice to make him weaker than before.

Chrono can now create a force field that can block 800 damage from enemies but does not allow players to shoot from within. The cooldown time of the character ranges from 180 to 120 seconds.

To make up for his lost ability, players can pair him with pets that can help them improve their rank. Here are a few Free Fire MAX pets that can be paired with Chrono to yield better results.

Best Free Fire MAX pets to pair with Chrono

Here are a few of the best pets that players can pair with Chrono in Free Fire MAX:

1) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability (Image via Garena)

Before he was nerfed for the third time, Chrono was able to improve the movement speed of the players. To make up for the lost ability, players can pair him with Dr. Beanie. Using its Dashy Duckwalk ability, the pet can improve the movement speed while crouching by 30% at the initial level and 60% at the final level.

2) Yeti

Yeti's Frost Fortress ability (Image via Garena)

This Free Fire MAX pet can be used by players when they are not using Chrono’s ability of damage reduction. Yeti’s ability, Frost Fortress, has a cooldown time of 150 seconds, which reduces 15% damage caused by explosives at the first level. At the third level, the reduction is boosted by 30%, and the cooldown time becomes 90 seconds.

3) Flash

Flash's Steel Shell ability (Image via Garena)

Flash is the newest pet in Free Fire MAX and can be used by players equipped with Chrono during the character’s cooldown time. The cooldown time of the pet is similar to Yeti’s. Using the ability, Steel Shell, players can reduce the damage taken from behind by 10% (minimum level) to up to 25% (maximum level).

4) Robo

Robo's Wall Enforcement ability (Image via Garena)

Players can use Robo if they use gloo walls as additional protection over Chrono’s ability. The pet’s special skill, Wall Enforcement, adds an additional layer of protection over gloo walls. The pet can also restore 60 HPs at the base level and 100 HPs at the highest level.

5) Rockie

Rockie's Stay Chill ability (Image via Garena)

This pet is ideal for Chrono as the character has a high cooldown time. Hence, players can use Rockie’s Stay Chill ability to use the character’s ability more often. At the initial level, Rockie reduces the cooldown time by 6%, and at the final level, it is boosted by 15%.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preferences of the writer and is not ranked. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playstyle.

