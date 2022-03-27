How to get new gloo wall skins, BTS Crystals, and legendary bundles from Moco Store in Free Fire

The various events revolving around the BTS collaboration in Free Fire have the players excited. The "Get BTS Outfits" event offers players seven unique costume bundles worth a BTS Crystal each.

While players have the option to purchase one BTS crystal by spending 2000 diamonds, they also have the option to acquire it for free. One of the methods that allows mobile gamers to acquire a BTS Crystal for cheap is the latest edition of Moco Store in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Moco Store X BTS Crystal

The Moco Store is quite like the Faded Wheel in the battle royale game where players can stand a chance to win the Grand Prize, Bonus Prize, and four other items. They need six spins to claim all six items in the prize pool.

The latest edition of the Moco Store was unveiled yesterday, 26 March 2022, and will conclude on 1 April 2022. The spins are not free of cost. Hence, the price of each spin is given below:

1st spin is worth 9 diamonds.

2nd spin is worth 19 diamonds.

3rd spin is worth 49 diamonds.

4th spin is worth 79 diamonds.

5th spin is worth 179 diamonds.

6th spin is worth 499 diamonds.

How to claim BTS Crystal and other items via the Moco Store in Free Fire

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Luck Royale option on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Then, they will have to head over to Moco Store.

Step 3: Out of the list of Grand Prizes, players will have to choose one.

Step 4: They will then have to choose another item of their choice from the Bonus list of prizes.

Step 5: After they confirm, they will have six items in the prize pool, including the two they selected.

Step 6: They will finally have to spin.

In addition to BTS Crystal, players can claim a wide range of prizes, the details of which are given below:

Grand Prize

Grand prize pool (Image via Garena)

There are three gloo wall skins, two costume bundles and one BTS Crystal:

BTS Crystal

Mister Sweetheart Bundle

Missy Sweetheart Bundle

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer

Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallic

Gloo Wall – Hysteria

Bonus Prize

Bonus prize pool (Image via Garena)

There are three types of weapon skins and other items that players can claim. Here are the details:

VSS – Rapper Underworld

Kar98k – Rebel Academy

MP5 – Pink Devil

Name Change Card

Yin and Yang backpack

Challenge On emote

Main Prize Pool

The final prize pool including BTS Crystal and VSS – Rapper Underworld (Image via Garena)

Aside from the two items chosen by the mobile gamers, the following rewards can be chosen by them:

VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan