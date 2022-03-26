Free Fire Moco Store: How to get BTS Crystals and exclusive bundles in March 2022

The next edition of the Moco Store is now available in Free Fire. This time around, it not only offers the option to obtain enticing outfits, gloo wall skins, and weapon skins, but it also includes the much sought-after BTS Crystal.

This Luck Royale has some similarities to the Faded Wheel in that players can win a Grand Prize and Bonus Prize along with four other items in a given number of spins. Hence, many users prefer it over any other option.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and hence, players should refrain from installing or playing it.

Moco Store provides BTS Crystal in Free Fire

The BTS Crystal is a major attraction of the new Luck Royale in Free Fire. Gamers may use it to obtain a random BTS-themed outfit from the events tab by utilizing this token.

They have a few days as the Moco Store started on 26 March and will be available until 1 April.

Once users have received the desired item from the prize pool, that item will not be accessible for drawing again, and the cost of obtaining the following item will increase. The prize pool is as follows:

Grand Prizes

BTS Crystal

Mister Sweetheart Bundle

Missy Sweetheart Bundle

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer

Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallic

Gloo Wall – Hysteria

Bonus Prizes

VSS – Rapper Underworld

Kar98k – Rebel Academy

MP5 – Pink Devil

Name Change Card

Yin and Yang backpack

Challenge On emote

Prize Pool

VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher

Two items selected by the users.

The cost for spinning in the event is as follows:

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 49 diamonds

4th spin: 79 diamonds

5th spin: 179 diamonds

6th spin: 499 diamonds

Thus, players are eligible for all six items for 834 diamonds, which is undoubtedly a good deal.

Steps to get rewards from Moco Store

Step 1: Open Free Fire and access the Luck Royale.

Step 2: Next, click on the Moco Store option and select the Grand and Bonus prizes.

Step 3: Users can use diamonds to spin and get the desired rewards.

How to use BTS Crystal

Step 1: Players should open the event section and select the Gen FF tab.

Step 2: Next, they should click on the Go-To button under the Get BTS Outfits tab.

Step 3: Subsequently, gamers can utilize the 1x BTS Crystal to get a permanent outfit at random.

They should select BTS Crystal as the Grand Prize as it can be utilized to get an outfit that is more valuable than any other available in this Luck Royale.

