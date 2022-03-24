Free Fire x BTS collab calendar: All events and rewards revealed

Garena Free Fire has previously partnered with various celebrities, films, brands, and even other games to provide its fans with a memorable gaming experience. These partnerships have resulted in the addition of several new events and cosmetic items to the game that players have absolutely enjoyed.

The Free Fire x BTS collaboration was announced in late February 2022 and soon became a point of contention in the community. They have been waiting for the inclusion of events in the game.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from playing the game.

Free Fire x BTS collaboration event calendar and rewards

Gen FF calendar in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The moment players have been waiting for has arrived, with the Gen FF event calendar now released in Free Fire. The event will officially drop into the game starting on 25 March 2022. It will keep players engaged besides allowing them to earn various exclusive themed cosmetics for free.

Event calendar

Gen FF (25 March to 16 April)

BTS Exchange: Use BTS Jewel to Redeem Costume (25 March to 16 April)

Neon Stick Exchange 1 (25 March to 16 April)

Neon Stick Exchange 2 (2 April to 16 April)

Aftermatch Drop in CS and Lone Wolf Mode (25 March to 16 April)

Map Drop in Battle Royale (25 March to 16 April)

Double Neon Stick Token Drop x4 (9 April)

Warm Up Mission (28 March to 3 April)

Play to get Tricky Jolly Pet Skin (1 April to 10 April)

BTS Week Mission (4 April to 15 April)

Redeem Golden Undaunted Sports Car (4 April to 15 April)

Booyah Challenge (8 April to 15 April)

Log in for the free Breezer Skyboard (9 April)

Weekend Playtime (9 April to 10 April)

Pop Sway (2 April to 15 April)

Rewards

The seven different outfits (Image via Garena)

Along with the calendar, the developers have also provided an overview of the events. Players can acquire a total of seven different outfits from the event by exchanging BTS crystals. Though the developers have not revealed the names of the outfits, according to the leaks, the names are as follows:

Deceptive Fearless Bundle

Tricky Jolly Bundle

Golden Undaunted Bundle

True Charm Bundle

Soldier Nightmare Bundle

Wave Breezer Bundle

Blush Flush Bundle

The overview of the rewards (Image via Garena)

The developers have also confirmed a particular set of rewards that players can get, including the Violet Haze avatar and the Raise Your Hand banner. In addition, the Breezer Skyboard will be available as a login reward on 9 April, while the Tricky Jolly skin is up for grabs in a separate event. Finally, the weekend playtime event also offers an attractive backpack skin called Blush Flush.

Edited by Shaheen Banu