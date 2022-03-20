Free Fire x BTS collab: Expected release date, rumoured events and more

The developers of Free Fire endeavor to provide fans and players with a memorable gameplay experience by collaborating with well-known brands, franchises, and individuals regularly. The developers announced their partnership with BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, in February 2022.

The Free Fire x Assassin's Creed event concluded earlier this month, and players are now eagerly anticipating the release of activities centered on the BTS collaboration. Furthermore, many leaks have appeared in the community, which have contributed to raising the overall buzz.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and hence gamers should refrain from downloading or playing the game. Alternatively, they may play the MAX version which is still available.

Free Fire x BTS collaboration details

Expected release date

Many of the previous collaborations, including those with Cristiano Ronaldo, McLaren and Money Heist, commenced a few days after the update. With Free Fire's OB33 update expected to go live on 23 March 2022, fans and players speculate that the crossover event could start in a few days.

This was further supported by an announcement post about the collaboration. It revealed that "the world's most-streamed artists worldwide will enter the world of Free Fire for a never-before-seen event later in March."

The collaborative event will likely feature a plethora of emotes and clothes that the BTS members themselves have designed. Additionally, these are likely to feature multiple vouchers, skins, gun crates, pet skins and more.

Rumored events

According to the data miners, the events and their dates for the Free Fire x BTS collaboration are as follows:

Gen FF – 25 March to 16 April

BTS Exchange: Use BTS Jewel to Redeem Costume – 25 March to 16 April

Neon Stick Exchange 1 – 25 March to 16 April

Neon Stick Exchange 2 – 25 March to 16 April

Aftermatch Drop in CS and Lone Wolf Mode – 25 March to 16 April

Map Drop in Battle Royale – 25 March to 16 April

Double Neon Stick Token Drop x4 – 9 April

Warm Up Mission – 28 March to 3 April

Play to get Tricky Jolly Pet Skin – 1 April to 10 April

BTS Week Mission – 4 April to 15 April

Redeem Golden Undaunted Sports Car – 4 April to 15 April

Booyah Challenge – 8 April to 15 April

Log in for free Breezer Skyboard – 9 April

Weekend Playtime – 9 Peril to 10 April

Pop Sway – 2 April to 15 April

This is speculation and the developers have not announced the details of the events. As a result, players must take this with a grain of salt. Additionally, it will be fascinating to observe how events unfold in the future.

