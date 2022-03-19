OB33 Free Fire MAX update release date in India: Everything speculated so far

Following the successful Free Fire MAX OB32 update, which brought in several new features and balances along with myriad events, such as Squad Beatz, Assassin's Creed cooperation activities, and Happy Holi 2022, fans are eagerly looking forward to the game's next update.

Most updates are accompanied by a significant buzz in the community, which often begins to build following the introduction of the Advance Server. It is a client, similar to a beta test, that enables users to try out new features before their official release and offer feedback on their experiences.

After the closure of this server on 17 March, gamers only have to wait for a few days before the OB33 update goes live.

Note: Garena has not announced the OB33 version's features or release date. This is only an estimation based on prior updates.

Free Fire MAX OB33 update release date in India

The current season ends on 24 March (Image via Garena)

The updates for both the regular and MAX versions are released on the same day. A common trend observed in the recent updates has been that these were released a day before the completion of the Clash Squad Season.

If the same pattern is observed this time around, gamers might be able to enjoy the Free Fire MAX OB33 version on 23 March, given that the current Clash Squad season will be completed on 24 March.

Once the update is available, players may download it directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. However, it is important to emphasize that they will not be able to immediately access the latest version as the servers will be down for maintenance on patch day.

Users can only enjoy the game after the servers are up and running.

Features

Here are some features from the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server that may be incorporated with the OB33 update:

Mystery character – Swordsman's wrath

This mystery character forms a shield on the ability's activation, which blocks damage from a particular direction. This will reset once gamers fire a shot. Several mystery characters have been incorporated with actual updates in the past, and the same might be the case this time around.

Zasil

Zasil is likely the new pet (Image via Garena)

A few previous updates have featured the introduction of at least one pet, and Zasil, the new pet in the Advance Server, may be added in the OB33 update. It has the Extra Luck ability, which provides a chance to get back a medkit, inhaler, or repair kit while using the same item.

Character adjustments

A124's ability might be changed (Image via Garena)

Since the OB27 update, Garena has constantly worked to provide a balanced gameplay experience in the case of the characters. Four characters, including A124, Steffie, Nikita, and Rafael, were buffed or reworked in the Advance Server. Players may find these changes in the upcoming update.

Gamers can read the complete list of Advance Server features here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer