How to download Free Fire Advance Server in India (2022)

Free Fire updates are eagerly awaited since they provide a plethora of new and exciting features alongside other in-game content. Ahead of their official launch, Advance Servers will be made available by developers to test out the upcoming additions.

The server for the OB33 update recently ended, giving users detailed insight into features like a new character, pet, and game mode. Following its closure, many new players have become perplexed about how they can download the Advance Server next time and get the opportunity to check out the features.

Note: This is a general download guide, and there isn't an Advance Server currently active.

Guide to download Free Fire Advance Server

The download process for the Free Fire Advance Server is relatively straightforward:

Step 1: First, users should start by visiting the Advance Server website using a web browser.

Step 2: There will be two different sign-in options presented to them, and they must sign-up through the platform they used during the registration procedure.

Gamers must use the same option that they employed while registering (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The 'Download APK' option will appear after that, allowing players to download the APK file to their devices.

Before downloading the test server, users must ensure that their device has enough storage space.

Step 4: Users can now install the APK, after which they can enjoy the Advance Server.

Note: As Garena provides an APK file for the Advance Server, it can only be downloaded and installed on Android devices.

Other details of Advance Servers

Free Fire Advance Servers are a separate client, and no progress from it is carried over to the normal game. The server generally runs for a week. For example, the most recent one lasted between 10 March and 17 March.

Additionally, not everyone is granted access to it, and only those who possess the Activation Code are eligible. The developers issue the relevant code to a given number of individuals upon completing the registration process.

