Alpha Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, and monthly income in March 2022

Gameplay highlights are among the most popular types of content within the Free Fire MAX community. Some YouTubers who post such videos have accumulated millions of subscribers. Keshav Kumar, also known by the name of the YouTube channel – Alpha FreeFire, is one among them.

Alpha FF's highlights and montages are popular with the entire community. With 5.16 million subscribers on YouTube and 165k followers on Instagram, the YouTuber has become a prominent figure.

Alpha FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Alpha FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 273357142. The user’s stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF has 40k kills in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

Alpha FF has contested in 11371 squad matches and outplayed his opponents 2957 times, approximating a win rate of 26.00%. With 40842 eliminations to his credit, the player retains a K/D ratio of 4.85.

The YouTuber has scored 462 Booyahs in 2151 duo matches, earning him a win rate of 21.47%. He has registered 6976 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 4.13.

Alpha FF has participated in 1525 solo matches and has come out unscathed on 183 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 12%. He has 3045 kills, adding to a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF has (Image via Garena)

He has featured in 220 squad matches and has outperformed the opposition 60 times, corresponding to a win rate of 27.27%. Alpha FF has acquired 688 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.30.

The content creator has played three duo games and achieved first place at one time, converting to a win rate of 33.33%. He has taken out six opponents, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.

Note: Alpha FF’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Alpha FreeFire's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Alpha FF’s monthly earnings to be $1.2K and $18.8K. The yearly income with the present level of viewership is approximately around $14.1K - $225.1K.

YouTube channel

Keshav Kumar has been operating the Alpha FreeFire YouTube channel since November 2019 and has acquired millions of followers due to his remarkable gameplay. Over the years, the YouTuber has amassed 728 million views on 728 of his uploads.

Even in the last month, the YouTuber has gained 4.69 million views.

