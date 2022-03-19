GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, and monthly income in March 2022

The enormous Free Fire community has fostered plenty of popular content creators and professional players worldwide who have amassed millions of fans. Manish Dewangan, popularly known as GW Manish by many gamers, is a well-known YouTuber who has built quite a name for himself.

Compared to other Free Fire YouTubers, his videos are distinct in that he concentrates on lesser-known facts and guides about the game. This has garnered him a total of 3.53 million subscribers to date.

GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX ID is 663844446. The player’s statistics within the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

GW Manish played 4989 squad matches (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has participated in 4989 squad matches and scored wins in 689, corresponding to a win percentage of 13.81%. He has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.70 while securing 11598 kills.

He has appeared in 4218 duo games and has achieved first place 391 times, registering a win ratio of 9.26%. The YouTuber has amassed 9246 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Manish has appeared in 1389 solo matches, going unbeaten in 64 instances and amassing a win ratio of 4.60%. He has bagged 2221 frags, maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 1.68.

Ranked stats

He has no wins in duo matches (Image via Garena)

The content creator has achieved five Booyahs from 18 squad games this season, converting to a win rate of 27.77%. He has 66 frags upholding a K/D ratio of 5.08.

The streamer has played three duo games but has failed to register a win. He has 12 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.

CS Career

CS stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has competed in 3011 squad games and chalked up 1649 wins at a win rate of 54.77%. In the process, he has taken out 16564 opponents at a KDA of 1.87.

Note: GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

GW Manish’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, GW Manish is estimated to make between $8.1K and $129.2K every month. The approximated yearly earnings are believed to be between $96.9K and $1.6M.

YouTube channel

With the launch of his YouTube channel in November 2019, Manish has worked tirelessly over the previous few years to attain great success. He has gotten over 850 million views, accumulating over 718 million views.

Even in the previous month, he has gained 120k subscribers and 32.301 million views.

